Governor supports bill that would remove Confederacy symbolism from Arkansas flag

Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Feb. 1, 2011 file photo, an American and Arkansas flag blow in the wind as snow falls in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Beth Hall, File)

A week after a House committee fell short of votes to approve a bill that would remove symbolism for the Confederacy from the state flag, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said he supports the idea.

The bill, by Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, would not change the flag's design. But it would change the meaning of flag elements so that the blue star above "Arkansas" honors the state's native peoples, rather than the Confederate States of America.

Hutchinson had not taken a stance on the bill when it was defeated in committee.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Monday morning, The Associated Press quoted the governor as saying, "It's the right thing to do."

"After reading the bill and listening to the debate, he supports it," the governor's spokesman, J.R. Davis, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Blake said later Monday that he hopes to bring the bill back up again.

"Today's comments certainly helped," Blake said.

In 2017, Hutchinson threw his weight behind a successful effort to end the state's dual celebration of a Robert E. Lee/ Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. That effort had previously failed.

-- John Moritz

Comments

  • RBear
    March 5, 2019 at 7:27 a.m.

    Thank you Gov. Hutchinson for demonstrating rational judgement on this issue. There is no reason for our state to continue to venerate a rebellious nation who's sole purpose was to protect the rights of men to own other men. The redefinition of the star does nothing to the flags and should be viewed by many as a way to move beyond a horrific time in our nation's history.
    ...
    History will not be lost by this act, nor would it be lost by the removal of statues venerating the Confederacy. History books will continue to teach our children of a period in our nation's history when a group of rebellious states sought to secede from the Union for the sole purpose of slavery.
    ...
    If there is any doubt of the horrific nature of that rebellion, one needs only to read these words from the TX Declaration of Causes proclamation. "We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.
    ...
    "That in this free government all white men are and of right ought to be entitled to equal civil and political rights; that the servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations; while the destruction of the existing relations between the two races, as advocated by our sectional enemies, would bring inevitable calamities upon both and desolation upon the fifteen slave-holding States."
  • JIMCDAVIS8203
    March 5, 2019 at 7:32 a.m.

    Evidently the governor needs to brush up on his history. Yes we were in rebellion and we would be again if were being taxed like all the people in the South were, including both my great grandfathers who fought for the Confederacy.Neither owned slaves and were fighting for what was right. Governor,stop trying to erase history and the men and women we honor by the star and statues. Add another star if you want one for our American Indians,but don’t take the most important star on our flag. We all are very serious about this and it will cost all of you that vote for this change many votes in the next election.
