Governor supports bill that would remove Confederacy symbolism from Arkansas flag

A week after a House committee fell short of votes to approve a bill that would remove symbolism for the Confederacy from the state flag, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said he supports the idea.

The bill, by Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, would not change the flag's design. But it would change the meaning of flag elements so that the blue star above "Arkansas" honors the state's native peoples, rather than the Confederate States of America.

Hutchinson had not taken a stance on the bill when it was defeated in committee.

Monday morning, The Associated Press quoted the governor as saying, "It's the right thing to do."

"After reading the bill and listening to the debate, he supports it," the governor's spokesman, J.R. Davis, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Blake said later Monday that he hopes to bring the bill back up again.

"Today's comments certainly helped," Blake said.

In 2017, Hutchinson threw his weight behind a successful effort to end the state's dual celebration of a Robert E. Lee/ Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. That effort had previously failed.

-- John Moritz