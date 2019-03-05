Harding University announces scholarship in honor of alumnus Botham Jean

Harding University announced Tuesday a new scholarship in memory of Botham Jean, a university alumnus who was shot and killed in September by a police officer who mistakenly entered his Dallas home.

The scholarship was made available through cooperation with Dallas company PwC and Jean's family, officials said.

Jean, a native of the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, graduated from Harding in 2016, according to a news release from the university. Harding President Dr. Bruce McLarty called his Sept. 6 death “the most defining event of this school year.”

McLarty said that since the graduate's death there had been a strong desire across the campus to honor his memory.

“A memorial scholarship in Botham’s honor is a perfect example of good coming from something evil and hope emerging from deep loss,” the university president said.

According to a Harding news release, full-time students at the university who “show excellent academic performance, leadership, diligence, demonstrated capability and financial need" are eligible to receive from the Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund. Students from the Caribbean will be given preference, officials said.