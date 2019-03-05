Hogs still in top 5 for highly recruited cornerback

— After Arkansas became the first Power 5 school to offer a scholarship to cornerback Ryan Watts on Jan. 16, he stated the Hogs would always be in his top-five choices.

Nothing has changed as of Sunday.

"They've been talking to me first, and they just didn't put their hat in," Watts said. "So I actually know they wanted me to play for them, and it just means a lot to me, so they'll always be in my top five."

Watts, 6-2, 187, of Little Elm, Texas, now has 29 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Utah, Baylor, Minnesota, Washington and Central Florida.

He's been talking to lead recruiter and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith about a trip to Fayetteville.

"I talk to coach Smith a lot, and I'm headed there on March 30," Watts said.

Watts, who has 3.8 grade-point average and plans to major in business, said he didn't expect the volume of offers to flow after the one from the Hogs.

"I knew you blow up after your first offer, and more people would start noticing you, but I didn't think I would be at 29 in a month and a half," Watts said.

He plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame on April 4 and Oklahoma on April 12. He also plans to officially visit Fayetteville.

"Probably later in the spring or early in the summer," he said.