Justices reject case over church grants

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case regarding whether a New Jersey county could permit churches to participate in grant programs.

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would not hear a case about whether a New Jersey county could allow churches to participate in grant programs for historic preservation even though the state constitution forbids using tax money "for building or repairing any church."

From 2012 to 2015, Morris County gave more than $4.6 million to 12 churches to fix facades, stained-glass windows and aging roofs under a historic preservation program limited to local government, charitable conservancies and religious institutions.

Last year, the New Jersey Supreme Court halted payments to the churches, saying the state constitution specifically prohibits them. The court also ruled that the prohibition in the state constitution did not run afoul of the federal Constitution's guarantee of free exercise of religion.

As is the U.S. Supreme Court's custom, its brief order gave no reasons for turning down appeals from a county board and a church. Justice Brett Kavanaugh filed an opinion agreeing with the court's decision not to hear the case but noting his view that "the decision of the New Jersey Supreme Court is in serious tension with this court's religious equality precedents."

Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Kavanaugh's opinion, which said the New Jersey case was not the right vehicle in which to decide the question, partly because "the factual details of the Morris County program are not entirely clear."

The case, Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders v. Freedom From Religion Foundation, No. 18-364, could have given the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to explore the limits of its 2017 decision in Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer. That decision said that Missouri could not exclude religious institutions from a state program to make playgrounds safer even though the state's constitution called for strict separation of church and state.

"The consequence is, in all likelihood, a few extra scraped knees," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority in the Missouri case. "But the exclusion of Trinity Lutheran from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified, solely because it is a church, is odious to our Constitution all the same, and cannot stand."

At the same time, then writing for four justices, Roberts emphasized the narrowness of the court's decision. "This case involves express discrimination based on religious identity with respect to playground resurfacing," he wrote. "We do not address religious uses of funding or other forms of discrimination."

A 2004 Supreme Court decision, Locke v. Davey, allowed Washington state to offer college scholarships to all students except those pursuing a degree in devotional theology. That case involved direct support for religion, Roberts wrote. Playgrounds, he argued, were a different matter.

Writing for the New Jersey Supreme Court, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said the grant program amounted to impermissible state support of religion.

On Monday, Kavanaugh wrote that the New Jersey case resembled the one from Missouri. "In this case," he wrote, "New Jersey's 'No religious organizations need apply' for historic preservation grants appears similar to, for example, Missouri's 'No religious schools need apply' for school playground grants."

Other kinds of religion cases can pose hard questions, Kavanaugh wrote. "This kind of case, by contrast," he wrote, "should not be as difficult: Barring religious organizations because they are religious from a general historic preservation grants program is pure discrimination against religion."

A Section on 03/05/2019