LR man gets 15 years for role in '17 Hot Springs slaying

HOT SPRINGS -- The first of two men charged in the 2017 shooting death of a man near a former night- club on Broadway pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kirkland Eugene Litzsey, 31, of Little Rock, who Hot Springs police believe drove the gunman to and from the scene, was originally charged with first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, in the July 16, 2017, death of Timothy Edmund Martin of Hot Springs, but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Litzsey had remained in custody in lieu of $250,000 bond since his arrest Aug. 15, 2017, and was set to stand trial July 10. The man accused of being the gunman, McKinley Junior Williams, 30, was charged Feb. 26, 2018, with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons in the case and is set for a disposition hearing March 12 in circuit court.

Deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said Monday that Martin's family had approved the plea deal in Litzsey's case. She said she couldn't comment further because of the pending case against Williams and a gag order limiting pretrial publicity that was issued in the case in 2017.

Martin, 37, was shot multiple times in the head while sitting in the driver's seat of a 2007 Infinity G35 parked on the side of the street in the 400 block of Broadway, across the street from the former nightclub Boot Scooters, 421 Broadway. A female witness was in the passenger seat when the shooting occurred but was not injured, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. July 16 and found three spent .40-caliber shell casings, according to the affidavit. A review of security video from Boot Scooters revealed the gunman had ambushed Martin as he sat in his car.

The suspect, described as wearing blue jean shorts, a dark shirt and shoes, with a white T-shirt draped over his head, approached the car from behind on the passenger side and then fired into the car through the passenger window, killing Martin.

The gunman approached the car on foot from the area of Orange and Rugg streets and fled back the same way after firing the shots, with the entire incident lasting about six seconds.

A witness at Boot Scooters provided a description of the suspect, and two other witnesses on Rugg Street said they saw the gunman run from the area and get into the front passenger seat of a newer model silver Dodge Challenger that was waiting for him. The Challenger then sped south on Rugg toward Grand Avenue.

Witnesses noted the same vehicle had come through northbound on Rugg shortly before the shooting.

State Desk on 03/05/2019