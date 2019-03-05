Measure on nurses prescribing backed

The House approved a bill, 96-1, Monday expanding the authority of advanced-practice registered nurses to prescribe opioids and other drugs considered to have a high potential for abuse.

House Bill 1267, by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, would allow the nurses to prescribe up to a five-day supply of Schedule II opioids such as oxycodone and hydromorphone.

The nurses could also prescribe Schedule II stimulants, such as Adderall or Ritalin, if the prescription was initiated by a physician who had evaluated the patient in the past six months.

The only Schedule II drug that advanced-practice nurses can prescribe now is hydrocodone.

Advanced-practice registered nurses must complete a master's degree in nursing and obtain certification from a national organization. Arkansas Code 17-87-310 allows them to prescribe drugs if they have a "collaborative practice agreement" with a physician and are granted a certificate of prescriptive authority by the Board of Nursing.

-- Andy Davis