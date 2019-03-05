NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye are migrating up the White and War Eagle rivers and other tributaries.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said anglers report catching walleye in the Arkansas 45 bridge area of the White River and in the War Eagle River as well. Most are using nightcrawler rigs.

Crappie are biting best on minnows. Jigs may also work. Crappie fishermen have caught walleye as well while fishing for crappie with minnows.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers echoed angler reports of walleye biting at the White River near the Arkansas 45 bridge. He recommends trolling with crank baits. Flicker Shad or Bandit 300 Series are popular brands.

Try jerk baits, Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits for black bass.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said anglers should expect power generation on cold days. Generation lately has started about 7 a.m. and continued through the day bringing high, fast water.

Drift fishing from a boat is best. Use Power Bait in bright colors. The top lures are small jigs, small spoons or countdown Rapalas. Try fly fishing with nymphs or midges in low water. Use streamers in high water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said few people are fishing. Try for black bass with Zoom Flukes. Go for crappie with minnows four to six feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie have moved deep. They're biting minnows or jigs 18 feet deep. Try fishing for catfish at the old White River bridge with small pieces of liver.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. The lake recently received a fresh stocking of rainbow trout.

Try Alabama rigs at any Bella Vista lake for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all varieties of soft plastic lures. Use dark colors. Medium-diving crank baits in shad colors may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha with minnows 12 to 15 feet deep. Try for black bass with Alabama rigs or jerk baits.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service recommends trying for black bass with jerk baits or swim baits. Work rocky banks and points. Try a jig and pig 15 to 20 feet deep on the lower end of the lake.

