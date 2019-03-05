NWA outdoor briefs

Leopold gathering features film

The Sugar Creek chapter of The Ozark Society will honor conservationist Aldo Leopold from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Airship Coffee, 1000 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

The movie Green Fire will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Patrons are invited to write postcards regarding Little Sugar Creek and Buffalo River issues. Pizza will be available.

Archaeology topic of talk

The free program, "Archaeology of Northwest Arkansas" will be presented at 1 p.m. March 15 at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

Dr. Mel Zabecki with the University of Arkansas Archeological Survey will talk about archeological sites in Northwest Arkansas. The program is part of the Back 40 Trail events hosted by the city of Bella Vista.

Festival features cannonball splash

The annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival is set for April 5-7 at Devil's Den State Park.

The event offers guided rides for beginners and experts, skills clinics and the ever-popular cannonball splash. In the splash, riders pedal at a fast speed into Lee Creek to see who makes the biggest splash.

There is a night ride for experienced off-road cyclists and a Saturday evening cookout.

For details, call the park at 479-761-3325.

Big bass registration opens

Anglers may register now for the Pagnozzi Parker Charity Big Bass Tournament set for April 20 at Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $60 per angler. First prize overall is $5,000, with $1,000 for second overall. Hourly cash prizes are also awarded. Profits benefit Pagnozzi Parker youth sports programs.

For details, visit www.pagnozziparker.org.

