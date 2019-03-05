Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Cowboys repeat with DE

The Dallas Cowboys are placing the franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive year, but their star defensive end doesn't appear to be in any rush to sign the lucrative one-year contract this time. The move means Lawrence has a one-year offer for $20.5 million, 120 percent more than he made under the tag last season. Even if the 26-year-old signs it, Lawrence and his representatives have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Dallas. Last year, Lawrence signed a $17.1 million contract the same day the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him. He seemed happy to try to prove a career-best season with 14½ sacks in 2017 wasn't a fluke. Not long after another Pro Bowl year and 10½ sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to indicate he's now looking for a long-term deal. If he doesn't sign the one-year tender under the franchise tag, Lawrence can skip offseason workouts without being fined.

Chiefs tag LB Ford

The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford on Monday, making official a decision the team had been leaning toward throughout the offseason. Ford is coming off the best season of his career, piling up 13 sacks and forcing an NFL-leading seven fumbles. The Chiefs have expressed an interest in a long-term deal, though they are also open to trading him as they switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 base defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. In other words, it's no sure thing Ford plays next season under the roughly $15.4 million tag. The franchise tag gives the Chiefs until July 15 to agree on a long-term contract.

Texans decide on Clowney

The Houston Texans placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Monday. The move doesn't close the door for the Texans to sign the edge rusher to a long-term deal. General Manager Brian Gaine said: "Our goal is to continue to work with his representation on a long-term contract. This gives us both an opportunity to continue to do so." Houston will offer Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, a one-year guaranteed contract for an amount based on position. Because Houston used the non-exclusive tag on Clowney, he can sign immediately or attempt to get an offer sheet from another team. If he is given an offer sheet, the Texans would have the chance to match it. In that scenario, if the Texans did not match the offer, the new team would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation for taking the franchise player.

Utah extends coach

Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham signed a contract extension Monday that could keep him with the Utes through the 2023 season. Whittingham, the longest-tenured head football coach in the Pac-12, led Utah to a Pac-12 South title and a berth in the league championship game last season. He is 120-61 overall and 11-2 in bowl games in 14 seasons with the Utes. His 11 bowl victories are tied for second among active coaches.

BASEBALL

Giants' CEO takes leave

San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team after the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. The Giants executive team, including president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, will manage the day-to-day operations of the team. The board said the organization holds itself to the highest standards and that will "guide how we consider this matter moving forward." The statement also said Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering the facts. A video posted by TMZ on Friday showed Baer's wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming "Oh my God!"

HOCKEY

Lindsay, 93, dies

Detroit Red Wings great and Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay has died at 93. His death was confirmed Monday by son-in-law Lew LaPaugh, president of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which raises money for autism research. Lindsay died Monday at his home in Michigan. Lindsay was a nine-time All-Star and one of the game's best left wings. He provided muscle and meanness for the Red Wings' "Production Line" of the 1950s. He also worked with other NHL players to organize the original players association. The Hockey Hall of Fame waived its three-year waiting period when it inducted Lindsay in 1966. Nine years earlier, he had been elected president of the players union. Lindsay is also credited with starting the tradition in which the championship team skates around the ice with the Stanley Cup. In 2010, the NHL Players Association renamed its version of the Most Valuable Player award after Lindsay.

SLED DOG RACING

Petit back in front

A French man who saw the Iditarod slip from his grasp when he got lost in a blizzard last year is again leading the world's most famous sled dog race. Nicolas Petit was the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher to arrive Monday in Rainy Pass, a community of two people and a lodge that's open year-round. Petit stayed at the checkpoint for eight minutes before heading back out on the trail. Pete Kaiser, a 31-year-old musher from Bethel, Alaska, was close behind Petit, leaving Rainy Pass 11 minutes after Petit got back on the trail. Petit is a native of France's Normandy region and now lives in Girdwood, just south of Anchorage. He was leading last year late into the race when he lost his way in a blizzard. He was passed by Norway's Joar Ulsom, who beat Petit to the finish line in Nome by over two hours.

ATHLETICS

Pro facility goes cashless

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is moving away from cash transactions for all events, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games. The move to full cashless purchases begin with the MLS Atlanta United game against Cincinnati on Friday. All ticket purchases, concessions and merchandise must be purchased with credit cards or mobile payment. As an option, fans can use cash to purchase debit cards at new ATMs and use the debit cards for purchases. The stadium is the nation's first professional facility to become completely cash-free. Steve Cannon, CEO of the Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank's AMB Group, said the new system of purchases will be faster and more cost efficient. The stadium's "fan friendly" prices on some items will be reduced by 50 cents, with hot dogs $1.50 instead of $2. Cannon said their research shows fans for both teams are ready for the move.

