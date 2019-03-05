Offensive lineman surprised by Hogs

FRISCO, Texas -- Offensive lineman Trent Pullen wasn't expecting a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas, so the Hogs caught him off guard when they extended one Thursday.

Pullen, 6-3, 285 pounds, of Waco (Texas) Connally has 13 other scholarship offers from schools such as LSU, Baylor, Colorado, Boston College, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Connally Coach Shane Anderson gave him the good news about the Razorbacks.

"The offer from Arkansas was unexpected," Pullen said. "I heard a lot from the coaches, but I just didn't keep touch with them until one day ... Coach Anderson talked to me and said, 'We need to make a call, Arkansas just offered you.' I was surprised. I was real happy."

The Hogs also offered his teammate and running back Jay'Vieon Sunday in October. Sunday plans to visit Fayetteville on Saturday, and Pullen may do the same.

"I haven't decided yet, but I think we are, though," Pullen said.

Pullen was one of the standouts at the Dallas The Opening Regional on Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys' Star complex in Frisco, Texas.

He's not that familiar with Arkansas.

"That's why I want to go up there and get to know more," Pullen said.

He and Sunday have discussed playing together in college.

"Trying to get him and see if we can stick together," Pullen said. "We talk about it more often. Now that's it's closer to commitment time, we'll talk about it more."

Pullen, who's also looking to visit LSU and Kansas State in the near future, doesn't plan to drag out his college decision.

"I really want to make my decision before my senior year, if not sooner," he said. "Everybody is asking me where I'm going, when I'm going to commit. It's starting to get real. I don't want to say stressful, but it's just the topic."

Pullen has a 3.5 grade-point average and is planning to major in exercise sports science so he can become a coach.

"It's just my love for the game, I just want to surround myself with sports and football, mainly," Pullen said.

Still top 5

After Arkansas became the first Power 5 school to offer a scholarship to cornerback Ryan Watts on Jan. 16, he stated the Hogs would always be in his top-five choices.

Nothing has changed as of Sunday.

"They've been talking to me first, and they just didn't put their hat in," Watts said. "So I actually know they wanted me to play for them, and it just means a lot to me, so they'll always be in my top five."

Watts, 6-2, 187, of Little Elm, Texas, now has 29 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Utah, Baylor, Minnesota, Washington and Central Florida.

He's been talking to lead recruiter and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith about a trip to Fayetteville.

"I talk to coach Smith a lot, and I'm headed there on March 30," Watts said.

Watts, who has 3.8 grade-point average and plans to major in business, said he didn't expect the volume of offers to flow after the one from the Hogs.

"I knew you blow up after your first offer, and more people would start noticing you, but I didn't think I would be at 29 in a month and a half," Watts said.

He plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame on April 4 and Oklahoma on April 12. He also plans to officially visit Fayetteville.

"Probably later in the spring or early in the summer," he said.

