No injuries in plane crash at North Little Rock airport

A single-engine plane crashed at the North Little Rock Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening, but there were no injuries, the North Little Rock fire marshal said.

A pilot took off from the airport and lost power upon takeoff, Fire Marshal John Pflasterer said. The plane climbed to about 500 feet and had to return to the runway. The pilot landed short of the runway in the northeast part of the airfield in the grass at approximately 6 p.m.

The plane experienced some damage, but the pilot was not injured. The plane is a four-seater Piper.

By about 7 p.m., officials had cleared the plane, Pflasterer said.

Pflasterer said the pilot did not have any passengers.