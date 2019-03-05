State Capitol news in brief

School drug-testingbill sent to governor

The Senate approved, 26-6, a bill to allow a school board to implement a drug-screening requirement for an applicant or existing employee of a public school district.

House Bill 1396, by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, now goes to the governor.

Under HB1396, a school board may implement a policy that requires pre-employment drug screening or random screening of current employees.

In the case of a positive result from a random screening of an existing employee, a district may immediately dismiss the employee, require the employee to go on temporary leave or require the employee to enter a drug-treatment program.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, who is a retired teacher, said, "There must be probable cause and in no way has there been any demonstration that there is probable cause for testing teachers.

"This is just one more indignity to which teachers will have to submit to get to teach our kids," she said.

But Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, countered, "The most important thing is we want to secure our children."

He said Bentley represents Perry County.

"I know of some specific problems we have with drugs in that county and I know all of you have problems in your areas, too," Johnson said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Student-journalistmeasure OK'd 32-0

The Senate on Monday approved legislation to grant more protections for college student journalists and their faculty advisers.

House Bill 1231, by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, approved 32-0, would guarantee rights of expression for student journalists at public colleges and universities. It also would preclude public higher education institutions from punishing an adviser for protecting students.

Lowery told the Senate Education Committee last month that the bill was inspired by an incident at a Springdale high school last year in which school officials censored the school newspaper's coverage of the district's student-transfer policies. Administrators at the school also disciplined a faculty adviser over the coverage.

High school journalists already have the protections outlined in HB1231 but not college students.

The bill doesn't provide protections for content that, among other things, is libelous, slanderous or obscene; is an invasion of privacy; or violates the law.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill on tractor DWIsstumbles in Senate

Legislation that would redefine "motor vehicle" to include ATVs and farm equipment in the driving-while-intoxicated law failed to clear the Senate on Monday.

The Senate's voted 12-11 on House Bill 1411 by Rep. LeAnne Burch, D-Monticello; 18 were required for approval in the 35-member chamber. The Senate then expunged the vote for a possible second vote.

Sen. Eddie Cheatham, D-Crossett, said most of the bill is already in state law and is intended to eliminate confusion in the existing law. The Arkansas Farm Bureau was part of the group behind the bill, he said.

But Farm Bureau spokesman Steve Eddington said in a written statement, "I checked with our lobbyists and they do not believe we have a policy position on that proposed legislation."

The bill is aimed at clarifying that operators of farm equipment and four-wheelers involved in fatal or near-fatal accidents must have their blood-alcohol levels tested, Burch told the House last month. She said current law is ambiguous for law enforcement when it comes to motorized forms of transportation like ATVs and tractors.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Film-rebate changesails in Senate 35-0

The Senate approved a bill 35-0 Monday that would change the incentive program for film projects in Arkansas.

House Bill 1461, by Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, goes back to the House to consider a Senate amendment.

A 2009 state law provides for a rebate of 20 percent of qualified production costs incurred during the production of a state-certified film project. The law also gives a 10 percent rebate for the payroll of production employees who are full-time Arkansas residents, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The bill would change the approving authority for participation in the rebate program from the Film Office to the executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. It also would change the program so that the production rebate is a discretionary incentive and would be authorized only by the commission's executive director, according to the finance department. The bill also would move the expiration of the rebate program from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2029.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs recessduring spring break

The Senate on Monday approved House Concurrent Resolution 1007, under which the House and Senate may recess at the close of business March 20 -- which is a Wednesday -- and resume their work March 25, a Monday.

Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, said the recess coincides with the spring break scheduled for most of the schools in the state.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Measure on nursesprescribing backed

The House approved a bill, 96-1, Monday expanding the authority of advanced-practice registered nurses to prescribe opioids and other drugs considered to have a high potential for abuse.

House Bill 1267, by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, would allow the nurses to prescribe up to a five-day supply of Schedule II opioids such as oxycodone and hydromorphone.

The nurses could also prescribe Schedule II stimulants, such as Adderall or Ritalin, if the prescription was initiated by a physician who had evaluated the patient in the past six months.

The only Schedule II drug that advanced-practice nurses can prescribe now is hydrocodone.

Advanced-practice registered nurses must complete a master's degree in nursing and obtain certification from a national organization. Arkansas Code 17-87-310 allows them to prescribe drugs if they have a "collaborative practice agreement" with a physician and are granted a certificate of prescriptive authority by the Board of Nursing.

-- Andy Davis

Governor supportsflag-star proposal

A week after a House committee fell short of votes to approve a bill that would remove symbolism for the Confederacy from the state flag, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said he supports the idea.

The bill, by Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, would not change the flag's design. But it would change the meaning of flag elements so that the blue star above "Arkansas" honors the state's native peoples, rather than the Confederate States of America.

Hutchinson had not taken a stance on the bill when it was defeated in committee.

Monday morning, The Associated Press quoted the governor as saying, "It's the right thing to do."

"After reading the bill and listening to the debate, he supports it," the governor's spokesman, J.R. Davis, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Blake said later Monday that he hopes to bring the bill back up again.

"Today's comments certainly helped," Blake said.

In 2017, Hutchinson threw his weight behind a successful effort to end the state's dual celebration of a Robert E. Lee/ Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. That effort had previously failed.

-- John Moritz

Barbers take issuewith Senate Bill 410

The director of the Arkansas Barber Board and barbers from around the state met with the Legislative Black Caucus on Monday to voice concern over a proposal to repeal barber licensing requirements.

The caucus itself does not vote on legislation. But caucus members appeared united against Senate Bill 410, a repeal of the Arkansas Barber Law.

Mike Wooldridge, the Barber Board director, said barbering schools turn out about 400 new barbers a year, but their businesses would be put in jeopardy if the licensing requirements are removed.

Arlo Washington, founder of Washington Barber College in Little Rock, said the effects of the bill, if passed, would be especially acute on those who do not attend traditional four-year colleges.

The bill "kills opportunity for young black men," Washington said.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, caucus chairman, said the barbers had a "valid reason" for concern about the bill. It is sponsored by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro.

SB410 is set for a hearing Wednesday of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.

-- John Moritz

Self-driving-vehiclebill rolls in House

Legislation to set up a pilot program to ease Arkansas into developing technology of self-driving vehicles passed the House on Monday, 91-1.

Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, said his House Bill 1561 would "enable some of the largest employers in the state to compete."

Besides Walmart Inc., several large trucking companies are located in Northwest Arkansas.

Under the bill, the state Highway Commission would create a pilot program to allow for autonomous cars and trucks in Arkansas. No person or entity would be allowed to operate more than three self-driving vehicles at any one time.

The bill goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

