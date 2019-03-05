Second outside candidate for LR police chief visits city

Keith Humphrey (center), chief of police of Norman, Okla., chats with city directors B.J. Wyrick (left) and Capi Peck before a public forum Monday night at Philander Smith College. Humphrey is a candidate for the vacant Little Rock police chief’s position.

Fewer Little Rock residents turned out Monday evening to see the third of four Little Rock police chief finalists, but those who did offered up questions about no-knock warrants, officer-involved shootings and police-community relationships.

Norman, Okla., Police Chief Keith Humphrey spoke for nearly two hours Monday evening about his plan for Little Rock. Humphrey is one of two outside candidates for the position, along with former Los Angeles police commander Todd Chamberlain. Little Rock assistant chiefs Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk are also finalists.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. selected the four finalists from a pool of 51 candidates who had submitted applications before the Jan. 1 deadline. The chief of police position came open in November when former Chief Kenton Buckner announced his intention to take a new job as top cop in Syracuse, N.Y.

Humphrey said Monday night that his goal as chief would be to create a "21st century policing philosophy," in which officers would use body-worn cameras, every complaint submitted to the department would be investigated, and officers would see themselves as "guardians" as opposed to "warriors."

His first step, he said, would be to review all the department's policies and procedures and make those documents available for the general public, saying it's important for residents to understand what an officer is there to do.

Humphrey said he wants to work with the Department of Justice to establish a citizen advisory or review board for the department and wants to create a "threat matrix" that would determine whether a no-knock warrant was necessary.

The department's use of no-knock warrants came under fire last year when a lawsuit alleged that officers violated a resident's civil rights when they executed such a warrant at a residence in 2017. Others have since joined in that litigation.

"When you get to the point you're using it as a blanket response, that's a problem," Humphrey said, noting that there are scenarios when no-knock warrants are appropriate.

The 31-year-veteran of police work started out his career in the Fort Worth Police Department before moving on to Arlington and Lancaster, Texas. He led the Lancaster department for six years before taking over in Norman, where he has been the chief since 2011.

"What's your commitment to Little Rock?" Little Rock resident Bill Walker asked. "We've had a lot of turnover."

"I'll tell you this, if I get selected, my wife isn't moving anymore after this," Humphrey said, before saying he has friends and family in the area and has long wished to lead the Little Rock department. "I love this community."

Though Norman may be smaller than Little Rock, Humphrey said the tactics to address crime and improve relationships with the community are similar. Humphrey said he plans to develop strong relationships in the department as well as outside of it.

"That's the good thing about Norman and Little Rock," he said. "It's not too big for you to get to know your officers."

One man, when his turn at the microphone arrived, asked if any amount of training could combat racism in officers.

"If it's in your heart, it's in your heart," Humphrey said. "That's a character flaw. But I think you can bring awareness through training."

Humphrey said much of what appears to be racism comes from deep-seated misunderstandings between cultures, and said he plans to encourage implicit bias courses and Spanish-learning programs among officers.

"I know I speak for all African-American fathers and mothers, but all of us have had to have that talk with our sons, about what to do when a police officer pulls you over," one woman said. "If you are hired, what will you have done a year from now to make people like me less afraid?"

Humphrey paused before answering.

"Have I been profiled?" Humphrey said. "Absolutely. Have I been pulled over by officers I work with? Absolutely. Does it make me mad? Absolutely. ... How do you think I feel when I see these incidents?"

Humphrey said he encourages people to understand best practices when being stopped and recommends the National Black Police Association's handbook on what to do when you get pulled over. The purpose, Humphrey said, is not to make people afraid, but to make them aware of what's going on.

After more than 90 minutes, the questions began to slow. One Facebook questioner asked, "What are your feelings and thoughts about city manager versus mayor form of government?"

Humphrey paused and smiled for a moment as the crowd laughed.

"I can work for either one."

