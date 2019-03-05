Sections
Self-driving-vehicle bill rolls in House

Today at 4:30 a.m.

Legislation to set up a pilot program to ease Arkansas into developing technology of self-driving vehicles passed the House on Monday, 91-1.

Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, said his House Bill 1561 would "enable some of the largest employers in the state to compete."

Besides Walmart Inc., several large trucking companies are located in Northwest Arkansas.

Under the bill, the state Highway Commission would create a pilot program to allow for autonomous cars and trucks in Arkansas. No person or entity would be allowed to operate more than three self-driving vehicles at any one time.

The bill goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

