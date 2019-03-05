Sex offender mentored kids through Little Rock Police Department program, authorities say

Police arrested a sex offender who mentored children through a Little Rock Police Department program, according to police reports.

Little Rock officers arrested Earl Williams, 64, last month on charges of being a sex offender working with children and an offender on a school campus, according to a police report. He is pleading innocent to the charges, according to court documents.

Williams, a Level 3 offender, was found guilty of rape in 2002 and sentenced to 10 years.

Level 3 offenders are considered to have a high likelihood of offending again.

Police found photos on social media of Williams working with children and appearing inside Dunbar Middle School, according to the arrest warrant. Williams has been a registered sex offender with the Little Rock Police Department since 2008.

According to a letter the Little Rock School District sent to parents on Monday, Williams worked with children at the middle school on Saturdays.

Police "have no reason to believe that any of our students who participate in the O.K. program were impacted during their limited, but supervised, interaction with the individual," according to the letter from district spokesman Pamela Smith.

Law enforcement was notified of Williams' status when a woman alerted the department on Feb. 21 that Williams had raped her in 2002.

The woman was an adult when Williams raped her, according to the letter the district sent on Monday.

Williams was arrested Feb. 25, according to court documents.

Williams worked with the O.K. Program for six years, he said in a YouTube video. The O.K. Program is designed to support boys ages 12 to 18, according to the Little Rock chapter's website.

Program officials said Williams no longer volunteers, according to the letter.

The Little Rock Police Department declined to comment on Williams' work with the O.K. Program.

Metro on 03/05/2019