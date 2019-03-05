FOOTBALL

Hogs' Ferrell in transfer portal

University of Arkansas defensive tackle Billy Ferrell said Monday he is in the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of finishing his career elsewhere after the semester.

"I'm in there," Ferrell said of the new portal, which went into effect this winter. "It was for medical reasons."

The 6-3, 343-pounder from Fordyce redshirted last season while recovering from microfracture surgery on his right knee.

Ferrell said the recovery from that issue went well. He did not elaborate on what medical issue led to his decision. Ferrell said he is enrolled at the UA this semester and will make his transfer decision after the spring.

Ferrell was the No. 37 defensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 5 prospect in Arkansas for the 2018 signing class, as rated by 247Sports.com.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lasker recognized by Sun Belt

University of Arkansas at Little Rock sophomore point guard Tori Lasker was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Lasker made 12 of 20 three-pointers and scored 44 points in UALR's two victories last week -- an 80-51 victory Thursday against Georgia Southern and an 82-50 victory Saturday versus Georgia State.

"She's shooting the ball pretty well for us," UALR Coach Joe Foley said Saturday.

Lasker recorded her first double-double on Thursday, scoring 16 points and dishing 10 assists.

On Saturday, Lasker went 8 for 12 from three-point range and scored a career-high 28 points. The eight three-pointers tied Lasker with Jocelyn Love for the most made three-pointers in a single game in program history.

-- Christian Boutwell

SOFTBALL

Haff earns SEC award

University of Arkansas sophomore Marry Haff was named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Haff recorded 34 strikeouts in five appearances for a cumulative 0.62 ERA. She allowed eight hits and pitched a complete game, one-hitter against Nebraska Omaha on Saturday.

She tallied her first save of the season against Nevada and was one strikeout away from tying her career-high twice with 12 strikeouts against Nebraska Omaha and Boston.

Henderson State's Taylor takes GAC award

Ashlyn Taylor of Henderson State was named freshman of the week in the Great American Conference on Monday.

Taylor had 8 hits, 3 doubles, 6 RBI and a .533 batting average in 6 games.

Through 20 games this season, Taylor leads the Reddies with a .436 batting average, 24 hits and 4 doubles.

Hendrix's Bryant wins conference award

Grace Bryant of Hendrix College was named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday.

Bryant went 9 of 11 (.818) against Millsaps in the three-game series as Hendrix won all three games to improve to 8-1 on the season. She scored 7 runs, had 5 RBI and had a slugging percentage of 1.182.

BASEBALL

ASU, UCA game moved up

Due to low temperatures in the forecast, today's game between Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas will at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Tonight's forecast calls for low temperatures and wind chills in the 20s most of the day.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas' Perico ninth in Mexico

University of Arkansas freshman Julian Perico had two eagles and a birdie Monday to climb 18 spots into a tie for ninth at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Perico finished with a 67 and has a 139 for 36 holes.

As a team, the Razorbacks are in 11th place with a 595 (305-290). Oklahoma State leads with a 546 while Baylor is second at 555.

Freshman Wil Gibson, playing as an individual, shot a 1-over 72 in round two and stands in a tie for 18th.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Henderson State sends five to NCAAs

Henderson State University will send five individuals to the NCAA Division II Championships on March 13-16 in Indianapolis.

Henderson State qualified teams in the 200-yard medley relay, 400 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Nathan Bighetti, Leonardo Chaves, Caleb Murders and Tom Nguyen will comprise the medley relays, while Stephen Jones will take Bighetti's place in the freestyle relay.

Bighetti will swim in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, while Chaves earned a spot in the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly.

Sports on 03/05/2019