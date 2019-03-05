Student-journalist measure OK'd 32-0

The Senate on Monday approved legislation to grant more protections for college student journalists and their faculty advisers.

House Bill 1231, by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, approved 32-0, would guarantee rights of expression for student journalists at public colleges and universities. It also would preclude public higher education institutions from punishing an adviser for protecting students.

Lowery told the Senate Education Committee last month that the bill was inspired by an incident at a Springdale high school last year in which school officials censored the school newspaper's coverage of the district's student-transfer policies. Administrators at the school also disciplined a faculty adviser over the coverage.

High school journalists already have the protections outlined in HB1231 but not college students.

The bill doesn't provide protections for content that, among other things, is libelous, slanderous or obscene; is an invasion of privacy; or violates the law.

-- Michael R. Wickline