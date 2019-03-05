Toll shines at The Opening, planning visits

— Hazen athlete Blayne Toll did nothing to hurt his stock with his performance at the Dallas The Opening Regional on Sunday.

“I feel like I fared pretty well,” Toll said. “I did really good in the testing.”

Toll measured 6-foot-6 and weighed 244 pounds at the event and recorded 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 31.3-inch vertical as well as 4.53 seconds in the shuttle and a power ball throw of 41 feet for a rating of 102.15.

His rating was the second best for defensive linemen at the event and 25th best of the day. He also held his own during the 1-on-1 session. Toll plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday and LSU the following weekend.

Toll has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Houston, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss and others.

He said he’s not close to figuring out his college decision.

“Not really. I still don’t know yet,” Toll said. “I pray about it. I’m just waiting on God to give me an answer.”

Toll passed for 715 yards and 8 touchdowns while rushing for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns while playing quarterback as a junior. He also had 42 tackles, 24 for loss, 9 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a defensive end.

Toll said he talks to coach Chad Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis, defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith on a regular basis.

“It’s fired up here a little bit lately,” Toll said. “We talk a lot more. Almost everyday. We talk on the phone some. We’re becoming closer.”

He said it’s not the norm to talk to four coaches on the same staff.

“Not really, it’s pretty crazy,” he said.

Toll has a pretty good idea when he’ll announce his decision.

“My mom wants me to commit before my football season starts,” Toll said. “That’s probably what will happen.”