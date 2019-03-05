'Waitress,' 'Wicked,' 'Cats' coming to Little Rock's Robinson Center in 2019-20 season

FILE — Glinda (Hayley Podschun, left) and Elphaba (Jennifer DiNoia) square off, wand against broom, in the touring company of Wicked, in this 2013 file photo.

First-time visits by national touring companies of the musical Waitress and The Play That Goes Wrong and return visits of Wicked and Cats are on Celebrity Attractions' 2019-20 season for Little Rock’s Robinson Center Music Hall.

Waitress (music and lyrics by by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, based on the 2007 Adrienne Shelly film), the story of a waitress and pie-maker who discovers a new romance with a local doctor, will be onstage Feb. 21-23.

Dates for The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields — billed as “what would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby?” and set on opening night of a murder mystery in which things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous — are March 28-29, 2020.

Wicked (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman) arrives for a three-week sit-down, Jan. 1-19. It has played twice at Robinson but not since the hall was rebuilt.

Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical setting of T.S. Eliot’s poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats and back on tour “in a brand, new captivating production,” will be onstage June 5-7, 2020.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville (songs by Buffett, book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley) kicks off the season, Nov. 1-3.

Season tickets are $166-$446. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com.