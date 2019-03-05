Williams gets vote of Martin

Tennessee forward Grant Williams (right) blocks a shot by Mississippi center Dominik Olejniczak during the Volunteers’ 73-71 victory Wednesday. Williams has the support of South Carolina Coach Frank Martin, who said Williams is always making plays in close games for the Volunteers.

FROM TOP TO BOTTOM

RANK;LAST WEEK;NET;TEAM (RECORDS);COMMENT

1;1;13;LSU (24-5, 14-2);Finishes at Florida, vs. Vanderbilt

2;3;4;Tennessee (26-3, 14-2);Hosts Miss. State, at Auburn to wrap season

3;2;5;Kentucky (24-5, 13-3);Bad penultimate week for Wildcats

4;4;37;Ole Miss (19-10, 9-7);Heartbreak losses vs. Tennessee, Arkansas

5;6;22;Miss. State (21-8, 9-7);Fifth in SEC scoring margin at plus-7.8

6;8;20;Auburn (20-9, 9-7);At Alabama, vs. Tenn. this week

7;7;35;Florida (17-12, 9-7);Befuddling home loss to Georgia on Saturday

8;5;96;South Carolina (14-15, 9-7);0-3 stretch has left Gamecocks below .500

9;9;54;Alabama (17-12, 8-8);Appropriate that up-and-down Tide are 8-8 in SEC

10;10;69; Texas A&M (13-15, 6-10);Losing Starks yet another blow for Ags

11;11;73;Arkansas (15-14, 6-10);Needs one win to clinch nonlosing season

12;12;86;Missouri (13-15, 4-12);Big step back in Year 2 for Cuonzo Martin

13;13;102;Georgia (11-18, 2-14);Win at Florida snapped 9-game SEC skid

14;14;143;Vanderbilt (9-20, 0-16);Last-chance 'Dores all in vs. Hogs

The NCAA has instituted a new rating system, the NET Rankings, which has taken the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings factor in game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., today (ESPNU)

Incentive abounds for both sides in the Iron Bowl of hoops, with both teams angling for the fourth double bye for the SEC Tournament. Auburn could deal Alabama's bubble positioning a severe blow with a road victory that would give the Tigers a sweep. Alabama has a shot to split the series and bolster its NCAA Tournament chances.

QUOTEBOOK

"We can finish fourth, we can finish ninth. It just speaks to how competitive the league has been this year."

-- Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl

"We're a deep team. We've rebounded well. Our defense has been spotty on the road, but if you can rebound and defend you give yourselves a chance on the road."

-- LSU Coach Will Wade on the Tigers' 8-0 SEC road record

By the numbers

0

Double-digit scorers among Florida's starting five in Saturday's 61-55 loss to Georgia

5

SEC teams in the top 25 of the NCAA's NET rankings, second among conferences behind the ACC (6)

65

Years since the SEC had a winless team in conference play on the court (Georgia Tech, 1954)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tennessee junior Grant Williams stands a strong chance of repeating as SEC Player of the Year when voting is announced next week.

If Williams pulls it off, he'll be the first player to claim back-to-back player of the year honors in the SEC since Arkansas forward Corliss Williamson did it after the 1994-95 season 24 years ago.

In the decade before Williamson's player of the year double, Kentucky's Kenny Walker (1985-86), LSU's Chris Jackson (1989-90) and LSU's Shaquille O'Neal (1991-92) all won it in back-to-back seasons.

Williams has an ardent supporter in South Carolina Coach Frank Martin.

"I think they won the league last year, and I think they're in first place this year ... and I think he's having a better statistical year this year than last year," Martin said. "Here's the other part: Once you wear the crown, it's hard to take it away from you if you're performing better. His team continues to win and he continues to lead them. Every close game they've had with the game on the line the ball's in his hands, and he's made a play to win the game."

Martin said Kentucky forward PJ Washington and LSU point guard Tremont Waters also should be candidates.

Williams leads the SEC in scoring with 19.3 points per game and is sixth with 7.6 rebounds per game. He's also second with 56.7 percent shooting and fourth in free-throw percentage (82.6 percent).

"I think Grant's had a great year," said Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes, who added he hasn't examined the player of the year race closely. "I think you all know how important he is for us. You look around the league and a case could be made for a lot of guys."

Washington is 10th in scoring (14.9), fifth in rebounding (7.7) and third in field goal percentage (52.4 percent).

Waters is eighth in scoring (15.3), first in steals (3.0), third in assists (5.8) and eighth in free-throw percentage (79.1 percent).

Arkansas sophomore Daniel Gafford should get All-SEC consideration as he ranks fourth in scoring (16.5), first in rebounding (8.7) and offensive rebounding (2.9), first in field goal percentage (65.9 percent) and fourth in blocked shots (2.0).

Other back-to-back SEC players of the year are Tennessee's Dale Ellis (1982-83); Alabama's Reggie King (1978-79); Tennessee's Bernard King (1975-76); LSU's Pete Maravich (1968-69-70), the only three-peat league player of the year; and Vanderbilt's Clyde Lee (1965-66). Lee shared the award in 1966 with Kentucky's Pat Riley.

SEC shutout

Vanderbilt is trying to avoid becoming the first winless SEC team on the court since Georgia Tech went 0-14 in league play in the 1953-54 season.

The Commodores host Arkansas on Wednesday, then wrap the regular season on Saturday at No. 10 LSU.

Missouri went 9-9 in SEC play on the court during the 2013-14 season, but their nine victories were vacated by the NCAA. The Tigers are listed as finishing 0-9 in SEC play and 0-12 overall in the official SEC records.

Bracket picks

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports moved Tennessee up to a No. 1 seed along with Virginia, Duke and Gonzaga in his latest NCAA Tournament projection.

The Volunteers are one of eight SEC teams in Palm's field, along with 2 seeds LSU and Kentucky, 6 seed Mississippi State, 8 seed Auburn, 9 seed Ole Miss, 10 seed Florida and 11 seed Alabama.

Co-champs

The SEC schedule-maker saw fit to pit defending SEC co-champions Auburn and Tennessee on the final Saturday of the regular season. The game will be in Auburn, Ala., at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN.

The Volunteers are tied with LSU for the SEC lead heading into the final week. While Auburn has great metrics -- such as a No. 20 NET ranking and the No. 16 spot in KenPom's rankings -- the Tigers were lacking a victory over a team that was considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament until edging Mississippi State 80-75 on Saturday at home.

No call

Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis said he has sent off 10 to 12 clips to the SEC office and has talked to SEC supervisor of officials Mark Whitehead regarding plays in his team's 74-73 loss at Arkansas on Saturday.

Davis said he felt guard Breein Tyree was fouled on the Rebels' second-to-last possession, a play on which Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien raked the ball free from Tyree near the Ole Miss free-throw line, leading to a scramble that ended with a tie ball on the floor and possession to Arkansas.

"We had the ball up one, and [I'm] going to send it to the league office," Davis said. "I thought there was contact on Breein."

Double-bye battle

Five teams sit at 9-7 and in the best position to earn the fourth and final double bye for the SEC Tournament along with LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina lead Alabama by one game with two to play. The Gators coughed up inside position for the double bye by losing 61-55 at home to Georgia on Saturday.

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said he couldn't recall a tighter pack of teams in the middle of the SEC standings.

"We can finish fourth and we can finish ninth," Pearl said. "It just speaks to how competitive the league has been this year."

Bama bubble

Alabama has been the SEC's most prototypical bubble team throughout the projections. As the final week of the regular season commences, the Crimson Tide appear on the right side of the bubble, as high as a No. 11 seed in some projections.

The going is still treacherous for Coach Avery Johnson's club, which finishes at home against Auburn and on the road at Arkansas.

According to the SEC Network's power index, the Crimson Tide have a 31 percent chance to beat Auburn and a 42 percent chance to win at Walton Arena.

"They have to win these two games," SEC Network analyst Antoine Walker said of Alabama's route to the NCAAs. "They win these two, they're probably in the tournament, regardless of what happens in Nashville."

Added former Ole Miss Coach Andy Kennedy, "With a split, [they're] probably in the 7-8 range for the SEC Tournament."

Herro-ic work

Kentucky guard Tyler Herro has made 54 of his last 55 free-throw attempts since going 0 for 1 in an 80-72 victory for the Wildcats over No. 9 North Carolina on Dec. 22, and he's in position to break the school record for free-throw accuracy.

Herro has converted 71 of 76 free throws on the season, a rate of 93.4 percent that tops the 89.0 percent by Kyle Macy (1978-80) and Jodie Meeks (2007-09) for the school record for a career. The figure would easily lead the SEC if he had enough attempts to qualify.

Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) is the SEC statistical leader at 87.9 percent (80 of 91), followed closely by LSU's Skylar Mays (111 of 128) at 86.7 percent.

Ole Miss' Breein Tyree (83.2 percent), Tennessee's Grant Williams (82.6 percent) and Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon (82.4 percent) round out the top five.

Whose coach?

Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland got a laugh out of a misidentification on Monday's SEC teleconference.

Howland was introduced as the "Ole Miss" coach by SEC media relations contact Craig Pinkerton.

Howland could not let the error go unnoticed.

"I would be remiss, Craig, if I didn't point out I'm the head coach at Mississippi State," Howland said, chuckling. Pinkerton apologized for the slip, which Howland graciously accepted.

TJ, A.J. out

Two key guards will be out for the South Carolina at Texas A&M game tonight. South Carolina freshman A.J. Lawson suffered a severe lower left ankle sprain last week and will miss his second game at Texas A&M. Lawson rolled his ankle in the second half of the Gamecocks' 68-62 home loss to Alabama last Tuesday when he stepped on the foot of the Crimson Tide's Donta Hall.

Texas A&M guard TJ Starks will require surgery after dislocating his right shoulder in a 66-55 loss to LSU last Tuesday. Texas A&M Coach Billy Kennedy said Starks might be out two to three months.

Top players

Tennessee's Grant Williams and LSU's Javonte Smart were selected as the SEC players of the week by the conference office.

Williams averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in victories at Ole Miss and against Kentucky.

Smart was named SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals in victories over Texas A&M and Alabama.

Long trips

South Carolina is making back-to-back lengthy road trips down the stretch. The Gamecocks will follow up Saturday's 78-63 road loss at Missouri with a long trip to Texas A&M for a game tonight.

Coach Frank Martin made sure to point out the lengthy trips on Monday's SEC teleconference.

The Gamecocks have lost three in a row, with a 68-62 home loss to Alabama sandwiched around road losses at Mississippi State and Missouri.

"We allowed the Alabama loss to impact us emotionally and spiritually," Martin said.

Walton whiz

Ole Miss guard Terence Davis was averaging 27 points per game at Walton Arena prior to being held to 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting in Saturday's 74-73 loss.

Davis scored 30 in last year's 97-93 Arkansas victory at Walton Arena. The year before, Davis scored 24 in Ole Miss' 98-80 road loss to the Hogs.

