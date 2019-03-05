Williams' late push propels Huskies

Connecticut's Napheesa Collier looks for the basket as she moves past South Florida's Alyssa Rader (54) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday, March 4, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 2 CONNECTICUT 57, SOUTH FLORIDA 47

TAMPA, Fla. -- Even without injured star Katie Lou Samuelson, No. 2 Connecticut completed another perfect run through the American Athletic Conference.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, and the Huskies didn't allow South Florida to score over the final six minutes of a 57-47 regular season-ending victory Monday night.

Samuelson didn't play after hurting her back in Saturday's 22-point home victory over Houston. She accompanied the team to Florida, but the Huskies announced a little over an hour before the game that the two-time All-American would not be available.

"Playing without her is not easy, believe me," Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma said.

"Obviously, we're a different team. Our ball-handling is going to suffer. Our shooting is going to suffer," the coach added. "Defensively we're not as long. Can't do as many different things as we normally can."

The Huskies (28-2, 16-0) trailed at halftime for only the fourth time this season, but used full-court defensive pressure to shift the momentum and improve to 102-0 during the regular season against league opponents since the AAC was formed six seasons ago.

South Florida (16-14, 7-9) led 29-25 at the half and trailed 50-47 with five minutes remaining before fading down the stretch.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 17 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 for Connecticut. Megan Walker finished with 10, while Williams scored 10 and added 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 63, WEST VIRGINIA 57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Lauren Cox had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead top-ranked Baylor to a victory over West Virginia, capping a perfect Big 12 season for the Lady Bears.

Baylor (28-1, 18-0 Big 12) never trailed while winning its 20th consecutive game entering the conference tournament. The Lady Bears went unbeaten in the Big 12 for the fourth time, joining teams from 2012, 2013 and last year.

Juicy Landrum added 13 points and Chloe Jackson scored 10 for Baylor.

NO. 19 IOWA STATE 69, KANSAS 49

AMES, Iowa -- Bridget Carleton had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristin Scott had 12 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 19 Iowa State beat Kansas in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Iowa State (23-7, 13-5 Big 12), which has won three games in a row and five of its last six, secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which begins Friday. Kansas (12-17, 2-16) led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter but Carleton opened the second with back-to-back layups and Iowa State never again trailed.

MEN'S TOP 25

NO. 2 VIRGINIA 79, SYRACUSE 53

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter combined for 18 three-pointers as No. 2 Virginia (27-2, 15-2 ACC) broke open a tight game in the second half against Syracuse (19-11, 10-7).

Syracuse's zone defense was torched for eight three-pointers during a 27-3 spurt. After falling behind by one point, the Cavaliers outscored Syracuse 37-10 over the final 15 minutes and set a record for three-pointers allowed by the Orange.

Guy finished with 25 points, Hunter had 21 and Jerome 16. They finished a combined 18 of 24 from behind the arc.

NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 70, TEXAS 51

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and No. 8 Texas Tech (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining after a victory over Texas (16-14, 8-9).

No. 18 Kansas State rolled to a 64-52 win at TCU on Monday, so the Wildcats and Red Raiders have a shot at the Big 12 regular-season title Saturday. Kansas State is home against Oklahoma, and Texas Tech visits Iowa State.

The Big 12 co-leaders also left 13th-ranked Kansas' streak of 14 consecutive conference titles in jeopardy. The streak could end with a Kansas loss at Oklahoma tonight, or a victory by either Kansas State or Texas Tech this weekend.

NO. 18 KANSAS STATE 64, TCU 52

FORT WORTH -- Barry Brown had 16 points to lead four Kansas State players with at least 10 points, and the 18th-ranked Wildcats (23-7, 13-4 Big 12) beat TCU (18-12, 6-11) to maintain a share of the Big 12 lead.

Kansas State went ahead to stay with a tiebreaking 13-4 run to end the first half, then scored the first 10 points after halftime.

Kevin Samuel had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead TCU while RJ Nembhard scored 12 points.

