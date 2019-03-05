Police Beat

Woman accused

of resisting arrest

A Little Rock woman kicked and spit at officers and broke the seatbelt in a patrol vehicle after police arrested her Monday on multiple warrants, according to a police report.

Police said they stopped a vehicle for a defective passenger headlight and discovered that driver Monita Marbley, 40, had warrants for her arrest out of Lonoke and Little Rock.

According to the report, officers got Marbley out of the driver seat, and once in custody, she kicked at the officers.

Officers charged her with second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

LR man stabbed

behind sports bar

An assailant armed with a knife cut a 26-year-old Little Rock man in the arm early Saturday morning "for an unknown reason," police said.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. behind the Oasis Cantina & Sports Bar at 7121 Geyer Springs Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Responding officers found the victim more than a mile from the attack, bleeding heavily with a severe laceration in his upper arm. They applied tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding, the report said.

The man told officers he was walking to his pickup when a person stabbed him "for an unknown reason," the report said. He told police he thought he could make it to his home, but realized he couldn't and pulled over.

Medical crews took the man to a local hospital for treatment, and he was released a few hours later, according to the report.

Police said they didn't find any witnesses to the attack.

Authorities hadn't made an arrest at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of the attacker.

