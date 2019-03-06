At least 1 killed in crash on I-40 in North Little Rock

Authorities clear an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near North Hills Boulevard in North Little Rock on Wednesday.

At least one person was killed in a crash that stalled traffic along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock during the Wednesday morning rush hour, authorities said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. in an eastbound lane of I-40 near North Hills Boulevard.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed at least one person died in the wreck, but said no other details were immediately available.

Crews cleared the crash around 9:30 a.m. and reopened a lane that had been blocked.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash or if others were injured.