4-star Texas prospect planning an official visit to Arkansas

— One of the top prospects in Texas is working out details to officially visit Arkansas.

Highly-recruited four-star cornerback Jahari Rogers (6-0, 168 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Arlington, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Baylor, Oklahoma, Miami, LSU, TCU, Texas and others.

He has been talking with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Mark Smith about setting up a visit.

“We’re really trying to figure out when I can take my official visit, or when I am," Rogers said.

Rogers played quarterback for the 11-1 Colts as a junior. He completed 144 of 239 passes for 2,670 yards, 31 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and rushed 141 times for 819 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His relationship with Smith is the main reason for his desire to visit Arkansas.

“Just because of the relationship I have with him,” Rogers said. “I want to go up there and actually see the school. If I don’t take my official, I’ll definitely go up there this summer.”

Rogers and Arkansas cornerback target Ryan Watts of Little Elm, Texas, are best friends.

“We play on the same 7-on-7 team,” Rogers said. “We train every week with each other so we’re really close.”

They have considered playing together in college.

“It’s a possibility,” Rogers said.

Rogers, who has a 3.4 grade point average, is looking to major in business. He plans to make his college decision in late July.

“I might want to be a sports agent,” Rogers said. “That’s what Im thinking about. I want to do something in business marketing.”

Rogers plans to officially visit Oklahoma on April 12 with Watts. He also is eyeing other visits.

“I’m going with Ryan on the 12th and Florida and Miami, I’m going to try and get them, too,” Rogers said.