Arkansas high school teacher placed on leave, students suspended after class project

A Sylvan Hills High School - North teacher is on administrative leave and a group of students suspended in connection to a class project that didn’t conform to district policies or conduct code, Pulaski County Special School District spokesman Jessica Duff said.

Duff said district officials became aware of a problem at the school, which serves ninth- and 10th-graders, on Monday. She declined to say how many students were suspended, nor would she elaborate otherwise on the incident that led to the disciplinary actions.

A widely shared Facebook post, however, says that a group of entrepreneurship class students — who were assigned to create a marketable product — produced a certificate offering “Congratulations!” and giving the bearer a “pass” to use a racially offensive term. The certificate, which is pictured with the post, includes the photos and signatures of former President Barack Obama and the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When the pass was brought to the attention of the teacher, the teacher is reported to have laughed. A black student in the class who objected to the pass was told to sit down and be quiet, according to the post.