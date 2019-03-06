Arkansan arrested after fentanyl found in car within reach of 1-year-old, authorities say

A 32-year-old central Arkansas man is accused of endangering a child after deputies found fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, within reach of a 1-year-old child, authorities in Logan County said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Monday along Arkansas 22, and while searching it found a white substance rolled up in a dollar bill.

Randall Dorrough of Cabot, a passenger, reportedly told officers the powder was fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that’s 80 times more potent than morphine.

Officials said a 1-year-old in the car was within reach of the drug in the back seat.

A statement posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page didn’t include Dorrough’s relationship to the child. Authorities said the state Department of Human Services was notified of the incident.

He faces one count of child endangerment and felony drug possession.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Dorrough was free after posting bond on Tuesday.