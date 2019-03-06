Sections
Arkansas panel backs putting half-cent highway tax on ballot

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:01 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — A plan to ask Arkansas voters next year to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for highways is heading to the state Senate.

The Senate State Agencies and Government Affairs Committee on Wednesday endorsed the proposal, part of a $300 million highway funding plan Gov. Asa Hutchinson and legislative leaders unveiled last month.

The proposal would ask voters to make permanent a half-cent tax they approved in 2012. The tax is set to expire in 2023.

The Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to another part of the highway funding plan that would raise fuel taxes and tap into expected casino revenue for road needs.

