Arkansas panel tables bill removing flag's Confederate link

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas House panel has tabled a bill removing the Confederate designation from a star on the state's flag, creating a new obstacle for the proposal days after the Republican governor endorsed the measure.

The move by the majority-Republican House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday means the flag bill must clear an additional vote before it can be taken up by the panel. The committee rejected the proposal last week.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this week backed the proposal, which wouldn't change the state flag design. The bill would remove language that a star on Arkansas' flag commemorates the Confederate States of America. Instead, the star would recognize Native Americans' contributions to the state.