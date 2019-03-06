Arkansas twin prospects recap A&M trip, talk Hogs, possible decision

— Arkansas linebacker targets and twin brothers Jalen and Jai Jones visited Texas A&M several weeks ago and now have plans to visit the Razorbacks for the spring game on April 6.

A decision might come soon afterward.

Sophomore Jai Jones, 5-10, 230 pounds, and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 203 of Dallas South Oak Cliff, visited the Aggies on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

“We got to see the stadium, tour the campus, we got to talk to a lot of the players,” Jai Jones said. “Talk to everybody, talk to the recruits, too.”

Jai Jones has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Texas A&M, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Bowling Green and Alabama A&M while Jalen has an offer from Arkansas and interest from several others.

“I love how A&M is very family oriented,” Jalen Jones said. “Bring in your family in and they talk about your future. It’s not just football.”

Jai recorded 85 tackles, 8 for loss, 5 sacks and a pass breakup while Jalen finished with 53 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble this past season.

Their father, J.J. Jones, is from Magnolia and played linebacker for the Razorbacks from 1996-2000. Their mother, Paula, received her masters degree from Arkansas.

“He really liked A&M,” said Jai of his father. “I also liked the locker room. It was very nice.

“We’re mainly focused on our junior season,” Jai said. “Everybody says that’s the biggest season. We should be committing soon, I think this spring or summer. We’re open, but Arkansas is at the top of the list, but anything can happen.”