Ballot-review shift gains House's OK

The House voted 78-13 on Tuesday to send legislation shifting the authority for reviewing ballot language for proposed amendments from the attorney general's office to the state Board of Election Commissioners.

The House's action sends Senate Bill 346 to the governor, who has not said whether he will sign the bill.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, meanwhile, praised the vote in a statement.

"This streamlined process will increase transparency by ensuring a public and bipartisan debate for all ballot measures proposed by Arkansans," Rutledge's statement said.

During her successful re-election campaign last year, Rutledge was criticized by her opponents for rejecting numerous proposed amendments.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Rutledge countered that her office was hamstrung by strict requirements established by the Arkansas Supreme Court. Under SB364, if the Board of Election Commissioners rejects a ballot measure, the decision would be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The bill also adds to the requirements for the signature-gathering process of a proposed initiative or amendment. Most opposition in the House came from Democrats, who said afterward they were concerned the bill would make it harder for citizens to get proposals on the ballot.

"I think it's important we preserve the people's ability to speak and participate in democracy through this process," said Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock. "I'm not interested in anything that chills or reduces that ability."

-- John Moritz