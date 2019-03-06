Bill to cut insurers' tax credit advances

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday recommended approval of a bill that would gradually reduce the home office tax credit for some insurance companies that enables them to reduce premium taxes.

Senate Bill 345 by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, now goes to the House.

A decades-old law allows life, health and disability insurers to get the credits against their premium taxes. The credits are equal to the noncommissioned salaries and wages of the insurers' Arkansas employees.

For health and disability insurers, the credits now may reduce their premium taxes up to 80 percent, according to the Insurance Department.

The bill would limit the home tax credit to 70 percent of the premium taxes for the tax year starting Jan. 1, 2021; 60 percent starting Jan. 1, 2022; and 50 percent starting Jan. 1, 2023. The bill would ultimately would save about $16 million or $17 million for the taxpayers, Hendren said.

-- Michael R. Wickline