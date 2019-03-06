Budget panel OKs state police raises

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday added a proposal to the Arkansas State Police appropriation that would give commissioned officers a 5 percent pay raise, effective July 1, if funds become available.

The raises would be separate from cost-of-living adjustments or performance-based raises.

The state's chief fiscal officer would be required to authorize whether there are enough funds for the raises. The amendment was proposed by Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, to House Bill 1130, the Arkansas State Police appropriation for fiscal 2020, which starts July 1.

The amendment would increase the state police's proposed spending authority from $96.2 million to $98.3 million in fiscal 2020. In November, Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed increasing the agency's general revenue budget from $66.3 million to $71.6 million in fiscal 2020; and adding 24 new troopers over the next two years and an annual trooper school.

The 5 percent increase would go to ranks from trooper up to major, but not for the state police director or lieutenant colonels, Ingram said.

"It helps us better compete. We are still not there. This will leave us just under $44,000 as a starting salary for a trooper. Here in Little Rock, that's the starting salary," he said.

The average salary of the agency's 110 troopers is about $41,237 a year, according to Tony Robinson, administrator of personnel review for the Bureau of Legislative Research. The pay range is from $40,340 to $58,593 a year.

-- Michael R. Wickline