CALENDAR: Today's legislative schedule

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assem-bly for today, the 52nd day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Personnel Subcommittee of the Joint Bud-get Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. 10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs Commit-tee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

Noon . House Rules Committee, Room B , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 minutes after adjournment of the House, House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

10 minutes after adjournment of the Senate, Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

15 minutes after adjournment of the Senate, Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, Room 207.

3 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

A Section on 03/06/2019