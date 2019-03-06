City sets new phase of work at Majestic site, invites public input

HOT SPRINGS -- The long-awaited redevelopment phase of the Majestic Hotel site will begin next month, the city announced Tuesday as it invited the public to attend planning sessions scheduled April 1 and 2 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

This year marks the fourth anniversary of the city's condemnation and acquisition of the 5-acre 100 Park Ave. property that has sat idle since 2006. The city spent more than $1 million to raze it in 2016, removing structures that included the "red brick" building that opened in 1926.

In October, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality certified the site as contaminant free, allowing redevelopment to proceed without concern of environmental liabilities imposing deed restrictions that could limit future uses. The certification was issued after the city excavated about 18 tons of lead-contaminated soil, which was detected from subsurface and groundwater samples collected in 2017.

The planning sessions will give the public an opportunity to offer visions for the site.

"The idea is to get quite a variety of opinions," said Scott Nightingale of Kansas State University's Technical Assistance to Brownfields program, which will facilitate the sessions scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 1 and noon to 2:30 p.m. April 2 in Rooms 203 and 204 of the convention center.

Part of the school's Center for Hazardous Substance Research, the program is contracted by the Environmental Protection Agency to offer free assistance to communities trying to repurpose properties where previous developments once stood.

Assistant City Manager/City Clerk Lance Spicer said suggestions submitted on the city's website will help establish topics of discussion. He estimated more than 150 suggestions have been submitted since the city began soliciting comments on its website, http://www.cityhs.net, late last year. The public can weigh in by clicking on the Majestic portal at the bottom of the home page.

"The way the sessions are developed will be through the use of topic tables," Spicer, noting that a design incorporating the downtown's thermal waters is a likely topic, said. "The various topics presented online will help inform some of those areas. People will be grouped based on those topics."

Students from the University of Arkansas' Fay Jones School of Architecture will distill the ideas into visual form, producing sketches and renderings that bring potential concepts into sharper focus. Spicer said concepts emerging from the sessions will be presented for the Hot Springs Board of Directors to consider after the public ranks and rates them, a process he said is likely to take place online.

Those planning to attend the sessions are encouraged to email the city at http://majesticsite@cityhs.net.

"The main focus of these public meetings is to involve the citizens so that their voice can be heard and ideas brought forward and presented to the board for further discussion," Spicer said.

The $50,000 the city budgeted for Majestic redevelopment in 2019 will pay for the architectural renderings. Spicer said it also could pay for an updated property survey and the request for proposals the city will issue at the conclusion of the planning phase.

