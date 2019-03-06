COLLEGE BASKETBALL DWI led to UAFS coach's dismissal

Justin Bailey, the former men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, was cited for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in Scott County on Dec. 30, which led to his termination by the university.

Documents released by the university to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request show that Bailey was stopped by Arkansas State Trooper Mike Lance at 9:13 p.m. Dec. 30 near Waldron. The citation said that Bailey was stopped for "passing an authorized vehicle stopped on the highway."

Bailey, 32, was tested for alcohol, and the blood alcohol level was measured at .10 according to the citation filed with the state police. The legal blood alcohol limit in Arkansas is .08.

On Jan 8 UAFS issued a release saying Bailey had been placed on paid administrative leave. The university said in the release he was removed as men's basketball coach "pending a review of information that has been brought to the university's attention." No other details were made available, and the university had no further comment.

In a letter from UAFS Director of Human Resources Beverly L. McClendon to Bailey dated Feb. 8, Bailey had been officially fired by the university during a meeting with UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz, Dr. Lee Krehbiel and McClendon the previous day.

In the letter, McClendon stated the incident occurred while Bailey was on an official business trip driving a rental car on the university's account. According to the letter, Bailey did not deny the incident happened.

The letter to Bailey stated: "Your unprofessional and unlawful behavior makes it impossible for you to serve in a leadership role as the Head Coach of the Men's Basketball program. Therefore, you were informed of your termination for cause by Athletic Director Janz at that meeting."

The letter further spells out that Bailey would not be eligible for rehire and cited UA Systems Board policy 405.6 that an employee who has been dismissed for cause or who has been designated by their campus, unit or division as not eligible for rehire shall not be eligible for re-employment within any of the University of Arkansas System campuses, units or Divisions.

On Feb. 18, the university issued a release to the NWA Democrat-Gazette that Bailey was no longer employed by UAFS. The release did not specify whether Bailey had been terminated or resigned.

In the documents received by the NWA Democrat-Gazette, Bailey issued a two-sentence resignation letter to Janz on Feb. 13.

"Due to personal reasons, I hereby resign my position of Head Coach, Men's Basketball. I have enjoyed my time at the University and wish this institution all the best," the letter said.

Bailey was hired as the men's basketball coach at UAFS last summer. His salary was $83,640, according to a letter of appointment from McClendon.

The documents released to the NWA Democrat-Gazette also contained a text message from Bailey to Janz dated Jan. 3, 2019 at 8:58 a.m.

"Again, I am sincerely sorry about all of this, I feel terrible putting you in this position!! It's a lesson learned for me. I honestly thought I was fine, felt fine and didn't know it could stay in my system that long with the medicine taking it over the top. I appreciate your support though, means a lot!! I love this place, love working for you and want to make sure this program, university and YOU are represented in the best way possible."

Janz responded: "Thanks Justin. I know how much the university and your job means to you."

Nate Hinkel, the Director of Communications and FOIA Coordinator for the UA System, said the university would have no comment on this case.

Attempts to contact Bailey through social media have been unsuccessful. Bailey posted this message on his Facebook account on Feb. 18:

"As some of you may know already, I am no longer the Head Coach at UAFS for Men's basketball. I am thankful for the opportunities provided to me in such a short time frame. As we have all experienced life isn't always fair and things don't always go the right way, no matter your character. But I know one thing is for sure, when God closes one door, another will definitely open! Fort Smith, thank you for your support and prayers. To my players and staff, I love everyone of you guys. The amount of love I have received in this last month is greatly appreciated."

Bailey was in his first season as the men's basketball coach at UAFS. The Fort Smith native is a graduate of Northside High School. He also coached at Arizona State, where he was a graduate assistant and at Lamar University in south Texas. He is also a former player at UAFS from 2005-07 and an assistant for four seasons, according to his bio on the UAFS website before it was removed.

At the time of Bailey's removal, the Lions were 6-9. Janz took over the coaching duties on Jan. 9 and the Lions were 4-9 during the remainder of the season, finishing the regular season at 10-18 after losing six of their final seven games. UAFS is scheduled to take on Dallas Baptist at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Heartland Conference Tournament in Tulsa.

