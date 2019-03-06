Committee supports disabled-pupils bill

A House committee on Tuesday endorsed a proposal to expand the state program that allows students with disabilities to use public funds for private school tuition to students already in those private schools.

House Bill 1467 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, would allow private school students with individual service plans to participate in the Succeed Scholarship program.

The Succeed Scholarship program, according to the state Department of Education, "provides a scholarship to an eligible private school for students with disabilities that have an individualized education program (IEP) and students in foster care living in a group home or facility that meet eligibility requirements."

The state, under the program, pays eligible private institutions the base, per-student funding rate for each student enrolled under the program -- $6,781 per-pupil this school year.

The House Education Committee approved the bill on a split voice vote.

Metro on 03/06/2019