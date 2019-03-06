DUI citation led to ouster of UAFS basketball coach

Justin Bailey, the former men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, was cited for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in Scott County on Dec. 30, which led to his termination by the university.

Documents released by the university to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request show that Bailey was stopped by Arkansas state trooper Mike Lance at 9:13 p.m. on Dec. 30 near Waldron. The citation said that Bailey was stopped for "passing an authorized vehicle stopped on the highway."

Bailey, 32, was tested for alcohol, and the blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.10, according to the citation filed with the state police. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

On Jan. 8, UAFS issued a release saying Bailey had been placed on paid administrative leave. The university said in the release he was removed as men's basketball coach "pending a review of information that has been brought to the university's attention." No other details were made available, and the university had no further comment.

According to a letter from UAFS Director of Human Resources Beverly McClendon to Bailey dated Feb. 8, Bailey had been fired officially by the university during a meeting with UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz, Dr. Lee Krehbiel and McClendon the previous day.

In the letter, McClendon stated the incident occurred while Bailey was on an official business trip driving a rental car on the university's account. According to the letter, Bailey did not deny the incident happened.

On Feb. 18, the university issued a release to the NWA Democrat-Gazette that Bailey was no longer employed by UAFS. The release did not specify whether Bailey had been terminated or resigned.

In the documents received by the NWA Democrat-Gazette, Bailey issued a two-sentence resignation letter to Janz on Feb. 13.

"Due to personal reasons, I hereby resign my position of Head Coach, Men's Basketball. I have enjoyed my time at the University and wish this institution all the best," the letter said.

Bailey was hired as the men's basketball coach at UAFS last summer. His salary was $83,640, according to a letter of appointment from McClendon.

At the time of Bailey's removal, the Lions were 6-9. Janz took over the coaching duties Jan. 9, and the Lions were 4-9 during the remainder of the season, finishing the regular season at 10-18 after losing six of their final seven games. UAFS is scheduled to take on Dallas Baptist at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Heartland Conference Tournament in Tulsa.

Sports on 03/06/2019