Explosive devices turn up in London

LONDON -- Three small explosive devices in plastic mailing bags arrived at offices for two London airports and at a train station Tuesday, and Irish police said they were helping British counterterrorism police with the investigation.

The London police agency said the devices found near London's Heathrow and City airports and at Waterloo Station "appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened." A staff member did unseal the bag sent to an office building on Heathrow's grounds, "causing the device to initiate," the police agency said.

Part of the package burned, but no one was injured, police said. The office building was evacuated as a precaution. Flights at Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, were not affected.

Another mailer turned up at the administration building for City Airport. The third was found in the mailroom at busy Waterloo Station. Those packages weren't opened.

The police counterterrorism command "is treating the incidents as a linked series" and "keeping an open mind regarding motives," the department said in a statement.

No person or group has claimed responsibility and no one has been arrested.

Sudan strike a bid to oust president

CAIRO -- A one-day strike Tuesday shuttered businesses and emptied streets in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country, activists said, as pressure mounted on longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down after more than two months of deadly protests.

Initially sparked by rising prices and shortages, the unrest quickly turned to calls for al-Bashir to resign after two decades in power. A heavy security crackdown has killed scores since the current wave of demonstrations began in December.

Many students, doctors, and other professionals took part in the strike Tuesday in support of al-Bashir's ouster, according to photos and videos provided by activists and posted by the Sudanese Professionals Association. The association is an umbrella group of independent professional unions that has been spearheading the recent wave of protests.

Sarah Abdel-Jaleel, a spokesman for the group, said thousands joined the strike. "The response was satisfactory. It is a positive step toward civil disobedience to force the regime to step down," she said.

The country's intelligence and security officials, along with al-Bashir, insist that the rallies are the work of what they describe as "evil" foreign powers, and have vowed to stop them.

Mexico town holds off raid by police

MEXICO CITY -- Townspeople paid by a criminal group burned cars and trucks to block a police raid on a fuel-theft gang in north-central Mexico, according to Guanajuato state prosecutors.

The blockade occurred Monday in the town of Santa Rosa de Lima, which is home to a heavily armed gang that drills illegal taps into government pipelines. Police found pay envelopes with the gang's stamp and a legend that read: "Relatives should be prepared to protest when asked to do so."

Prosecutors said police finally got into the town, seized guns, fuel tanks and drugs and freed six kidnapping victims.

They said the town's municipal force did nothing to help; in Mexico, local police are ill-paid and are frequently bought off by gangs.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that it's not the first time gangs have paid residents to protest.

"Criminal organizations continue to pay people to protect them and commit crimes; this is a regrettable practice that continues," Lopez Obrador said. "There are still communities ... where people protect criminal gangs. We saw that yesterday in Guanajuato."

