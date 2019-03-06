Arkansas family faces difficult recovery after truck crashes into home, pinning 6-year-old

Days after a truck tore into the bedroom of a northeast Arkansas home, trapping a 6-year-old girl against its bumper and injuring her father, the two are trying to recover and their family is looking for a new home.

The crash happened early Saturday in the 400 block of West Arkansas 860, just outside of Osceola, according to information from the Mississippi County sheriff’s office.

Patches Enmon, 29, said she was asleep when, shortly before 1 a.m., she woke up to “a truck sitting on [her] 6-year-old daughter’s bed.”

“It barely missed us,” she said, speaking about herself and another daughter.

Cary Enmon, her 43-year-old husband, said in a message that he remembered the crash vividly. The man said it was hard for him to speak as his tongue had swollen.

“When I woke up and saw the truck over me I thought it was all a dream,” he said.

Patches Enmon said she was unable to see her 6-year-old, Faith, or her husband. The woman recalled that when she saw the truck in the bedroom her first thought was, “I had to find my daughter.”

The mother pleaded with the driver, whom she recognized as 26-year-old Dylan Bryeans, of Osceola to back the vehicle up; her daughter was trapped by its bumper, the report states.

Instead, Bryeans reportedly swore at her and ran off, authorities said.

Cary Enmon said he pulled himself out from under the truck and remembered watching his wife pull their daughter out from where the truck had pinned her.

“I didn’t know I was bleeding until I stood up and the blood ran down my face like someone just dumped a bucket of water on my head,” he recalled. Cary Enmon said someone later grabbed a towel and told him to hold it on his head while he sat on the couch.

Authorities found Bryeans several hours later in the town of Marie, a few miles away, and took him into custody at about 10 a.m., deputies said.

Bryeans was held at the Mississippi County jail but was released on bond, authorities said. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, careless and prohibited driving, and driving left of center.

Patches Enman said she hopes the court system does more than give Bryeans more than a “slap on the wrist.”

“I want him to face what he caused my family.”

Though Cary Enmon received a broken nose in the crash and was given over 100 staples for his injuries, his wife said he is recovering at home.

According to the sheriff’s office report, Faith suffered from a crushed skull and several internal injuries. Doctors diagnosed her with spinal meningitis, which sometimes results from head injuries, on Tuesday, Patches Enmon said.

Faith also lost hearing in one ear and her eyes have crossed, according to her father. Doctors are hopeful that Faith will recover from the meningitis, he said, adding that her vision can be corrected with surgery and that the family can purchase her a hearing aid.

Patches Enmon said her family is currently staying with relatives, and that her daughter, still in the hospital, doesn’t remember anything about the crash.

“She’s ready to go home, but we don’t even have a home to go to,” Patches Enmon said. “But she doesn’t know that.”