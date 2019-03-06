Four-part documentary series explores cult leader Tony Alamo

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2009 Tony Alamo answers questions from reporters outside the courthouse in downtown Texarkana, Ark. (Evan Lewis/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

A new SundanceTV documentary series focuses on Tony Alamo and the Christian ministry he and his wife founded.

Titled "Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo," the four-part series explores Alamo, who was convicted of child sex offenses and died two years ago while serving time in prison, and the Alamo Christian Foundation, which he started in 1969. The series addresses issues like child abuse, polygamy and pedophilia, according to a news release from SundanceTV.

"The series will explore the cultural consequences of the Alamo empire and feature rarely seen archival footage, including an exclusive videotaped deposition with Alamo himself," the release said, noting the show also features an FBI agent who investigated Alamo and cult survivors.

The first episode is now available online at the SundanceTV.com website and the second episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Wednesday.