Grizzlies a bear in postseason

Fort Smith Northside has not produced the most sparkling team record during the past three years, but the Grizzlies find themselves in Hot Springs for the third consecutive season.

Northside (20-11) plays Bryant (24-4) for the Class 6A boys state title at 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Bank OZK Arena.

Northside's combined record the past three seasons is 62-28, but the Grizzlies' state tournament record during that same time is 8-1, including a state championship in 2017 and a state runner-up finish in 2018.

"The guys know what's going on," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "I have to give credit to playing a tough nonconference schedule. You play the best teams to expose what you need to work on and help you get better. We've found a way to make the right adjustments, find the right chemistry, and by the time what we call the third season rolls around, we're ready."

One thing the Grizzlies did well during their three games in the Class 6A state tournament last week was shoot free throws. Northside hit 75 of 98 (.765) free-throw attempts during its three games, including a 30 of 35 effort in a semifinal victory over Conway.

"That came at the right time," Burnett said of his team's free-throw shooting. "The guys are locked in. It's not anything I'm doing. The kids are hungry to play better, and they're ready to perform."

Jaylin Williams has scored at least 19 points in each of the Grizzlies' past five games. He scored a season-high 35 p0ints in the regular-season finale against Fort Smith Southside on Feb. 19, and he is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds for the season. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.9 blocks a game.

CLARENDON

Cartwright out

The Clarendon Lions will be without senior forward Maalilk Cartwright for Saturday's Class 2A state championship game against England.

Clarendon Coach Kendrick Hudson confirmed Tuesday that Cartwright suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in last weekend's semifinal victory over Lafayette County. Cartwright averaged 11.7 points a game during the state tournament.

Cartwright will be replaced in the starting lineup by senior Rodrick Williams, who scored a season-best 18 points in the semifinal victory.

Balanced scoring has been a key to Clarendon's success this season. All five of the Lions' starters averaged more than 8.3 points a game during the state tournament.

"Our guys are so unselfish," Hudson said. "Whoever is having a good night for us, that's who we're going to. I think we're hard to scout because you never know what kid is going to have the hot hand."

Junior Brandon Bonner, who scored 21 points in the semifinal victory, averaged a team-high 12.7 points a game during the state tournament.

The championship game will be the third meeting between England and Clarendon this season, but it will be the first time they will play on a neutral court. Clarendon lost at England 57-50 on Dec. 6 and 58-55 on Feb. 8. Both games were at England.

ENGLAND

Davis taking over

Junior Kevante Davis is proving to be a "big-game" player, said England Coach Chris Houser.

Davis averaged 14.5 points a game during the regular season, has averaged 18 points a game during the postseason, and scored 23 points a game during the Lions' run in the Class 2A state tournament in Carlisle last week.

Davis, a 6-1 guard, scored a career-high 34 points in the Lions' quarterfinal victory over Class 2A powerhouse Earle. Houser said Davis is a shooting guard playing at the point guard position this season.

"He has figured out he can get to the basket," Houser said. "He isn't scared of contact, and he can finish. He's also our best free-throw shooter, so when he does get the contact, he can score from the free-throw line."

England (29-5) has won 10 consecutive games and is allowing only 50.7 points a game. The Lions held their three state tournament opponents to 48.6 points a game.

"Defense has been our strong point for most of the season," Houser said. "We take a lot of pride in our defense."

Houser said senior guard Warren Green has been a huge contributor this season and helped open things up for Davis. Junior Tamarous Dodson is averaging 14 rebounds a game.

"Our ability to rebound and limit Clarendon to no second chances is going to be a big factor," Houser said. "It's going to be a tight game, so every possession is going to count."

WONDERVIEW

Hello again

Like last season, Wonderview (33-6) will see a familiar face in the Class 1A state championship game.

Wonderview played Mount Vernon-Enola five times during the 2017-2018 season, with the fifth meeting coming in the state title game in Hot Springs. This season, the Lady Daredevils' state championship opponent is Rural Special, a team Wonderview will face for the fourth time.

"From a coaching standpoint, you know what to expect," Wonderview Coach Jerod Squires said. "But from a player's standpoint, I don't know. It might be different because you may be tired of seeing the same old, familiar faces."

Wonderview finished 5-0 vs. Mount Vernon-Enola last season; the Lady Daredevils have won all three meetings with Rural Special this season.

The Lady Daredevils hope to get another superb performance from senior point guard Faith Byers, who scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Hot Springs last March.

"I expect the same from her this time," Squires said. "She and [senior] Bailey Wright have been leading us in scoring all year."

Squires has coached at Wonderview for almost two decades, but he is the girls head coach for the first time since his early days at the school. He also remains the boys head coach.

"It's been a challenge," Squires said. "There was a two-week period when the junior high teams were playing in their district tournament that I was living off 5-hour Energy [drinks]. I don't know how some coaches do it all year long. I guess being younger helps."

This will be the sixth time in eight seasons -- and for the third consecutive year -- Wonderview has advanced to the state title game. Squires said his team's experience in such matters helps.

"It's been an easy transition for me because the girls have been here before," Squires said. "We were down 19-9 against Concord in the semifinals, and the girls never flinched. They knew how to respond."

RIVERSIDE

Great eight

Riverside has made the most with what appears to be a little.

The Lady Rebels have only eight girls on their roster, and they played the majority of the season with only seven. In several games, Riverside used only six of them.

"They are one close bunch," Riverside Coach Spencer Hoffman said. "They've bought into the team concept, and they're close on and off the court. They play for each other."

Riverside (35-7) will play conference-rival Melbourne (29-4) for the Class 2A state championship Saturday. It will be the fourth meeting between the teams.

"They've beaten us three times, all by double digits," Hoffman said. "Melbourne is loaded. They are the class of 2A. But my kids believe that they're going to beat them, and I'm not going to tell them otherwise. They've proved me wrong many times."

Freshman Carolina Hoffman led the Lady Rebels during last week's state tournament by scoring 16.7 points a game. Her older sister, junior Lotti Hoffman, averaged 15.0 points. Junior Grace Puckett scored 9.0 points a game.

There are no seniors on the Riverside roster.

The short-handed roster was not a worry during the 2017-2018 season when 18 players were listed.

Spencer Hoffman said four seniors graduated in 2018. Several others decided not to return.

"But we had a core group that said, 'Let's go.' " Hoffman said. "We've got a saying around here that goes, 'I'd rather have seven lions than 100 sheep.' We've got a standard here, and we don't want to lower it."

STATE FINALS SCHEDULE

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

THURSDAY’S GAMES

5A BOYS Little Rock Hall vs. Marion, 4 p.m.

4A GIRLS Berryville vs. Batesville, 5:45 p.m.

3A BOYS Ashdown vs. Drew Central, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

6A GIRLS Bentonville vs. Fort Smith Northside, 2:30 p.m.

6A BOYS Fort Smith Northside vs. Bryant, 4:15 p.m.

5A GIRLS Jonesboro vs. LR Christian, 6 p.m.

1A BOYS Nevada vs. Izard County, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

3A GIRLS Mountain View vs. Atkins, noon

2A BOYS England vs. Clarendon, 1:45 p.m.

1A GIRLS Wonderview vs. Rural Special, 3:30 p.m.

4A BOYS Magnolia vs. Mills, 5:15 p.m.

2A GIRLS Riverside vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Sports on 03/06/2019