Guaido seeks help from Venezuela unions

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Opposition leader Juan Guaido stepped up efforts Tuesday to remove President Nicolas Maduro, meeting with public-sector unions and calling for rolling strikes in a bid to weaken the authoritarian government.

Guaido managed to draw about 100 leaders of state-employee unions to the session. But only a few hundred workers went, with many citing fears of government retaliation. It was a sign of the challenge that Guaido faces in dislodging a radical leftist government that has resisted both international pressure and street demonstrations.

The meeting came a day after Guaido arrived in Venezuela to a raucous welcome after a 10-day trip abroad. Many Venezuelans had feared he would be arrested upon return, effectively shutting down an anti-government movement that has gathered steam since January, winning support from the White House and dozens of countries.

The authorities allowed him back in. But Maduro still controls the state apparatus, including the powerful military.

Juan Andres Mejia, an opposition lawmaker, said Guaido's strategy was to "isolate the regime." That involved reaching out not just to the military but to other parts of Maduro's base, Mejia said. Public-sector unions "have been part of the regime's strategy to stay in power," he said, with employees pressured to attend pro-government marches.

Guaido announced that unions would hold meetings with their members starting today to plan when and how to begin work stoppages. "The pressure is just beginning," he said. "Every union is now going to fight for its rights." Guaido also promised a new law to prevent the abuse of public-sector workers.

One union leader at the meeting, Besse Mouzo, said the plan involved organizing work stoppages that would eventually lead to a general strike. "We have to begin by convincing people" to join the smaller strikes, she said.

Venezuela's government is believed to be the country's biggest employer, with an estimated 2 million employees. As Guaido met with union leaders, a few hundred government workers arrived to show their backing for the opposition leader.

One worker, from the federal public notary and registry office, said the majority of the department's 4,000 employees supported Guaido.

"There aren't many here," he acknowledged, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "We're all afraid that we'll be fired" if they demonstrate by showing loyalty to the opposition, he said.

Lenin Briceno, 54, a retired central bank employee, said at least 80 percent of his former colleagues backed Guaido. He sent invitations to hundreds of them to attend the event Tuesday, he said.

"The answer was that I should take care. That they hoped I'd succeed. I didn't receive answers about whether people would come. They're too afraid," Briceno said. "Now that I've arrived, I don't see any of them."

A Foreign Ministry professional wept as she stood with others at the outdoor pavilion in downtown Caracas. "I'm indignant that we aren't allowed to protest," she said. "We have nothing to lose. We no longer have medical insurance. We aren't well paid. Your paycheck isn't even enough to buy chicken and cheese."

"It's risky for me to be here," she continued, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she fears losing her job. "But I am hoping for change."

Maduro has become deeply unpopular as Venezuela's economy has disintegrated, with hyperinflation topping 1 million percent and supplies of food and medicine dwindling.

Guaido declared himself interim president several weeks ago, maintaining that Maduro's re-election to a second term starting in January was invalid because of widespread irregularities in the vote last year. Guaido, who had been serving as leader of the National Assembly, has since been recognized as president by more than 50 countries, including the United States.

On Feb. 22, he crossed the border into neighboring Colombia, violating a court-imposed travel ban, to attend a concert hosted by billionaire Richard Branson to raise money for humanitarian aid for Venezuela. The next day he led thousands of Venezuelans in an attempt to transport internationally donated food and medicine into Venezuela, an effort that was almost entirely blocked by Maduro, who called it a veiled attempt to invade the country.

Information for this article was contributed by Mariana Zuniga of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/06/2019