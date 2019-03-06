WALLY HALL: Handicapping QB race not an easy chore

There are no immediate plans to enlarge the quarterback meeting room in the Fred Smith Football Center at the University of Arkansas, but the way things are going that might change.

The Razorbacks currently have seven quarterbacks committed to next year's football team. Five are on campus, and two will arrive this summer.

If the Hogs had seven guys working out at every position, they'd be so far over the scholarship limit they could have a second team in the SEC.

Granted, not all of them are on football scholarship, but still that's a lot of snaps that will be shared.

This isn't a quarterback controversy -- it is more of a confusing quarterback competition -- but the signal caller at Arkansas has been the most discussed position since the Allen boys showed up, and who wouldn't have liked to have one of those guys last season.

The quarterbacks consist of two guys who have started for other colleges, one outstanding baseball player, two third-generation Razorback legacies, a redshirt sophomore who played in one game last season but had no stats, and a true freshman.

The favorite will become the guy who does the work in June and July, and shows up for camp ready to lead mentally, emotionally and physically.

Here's a look at your quarterbacks in alphabetical order:

• Ben Hicks, 6-2, 203 pounds, is a graduate transfer from SMU, where he started for most of three seasons (he was not first-year Coach Sonny Dykes favorite last season). He passed for 9,081 yards, completing 718 of 1,266 passes for 71 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. His pluses are he knows Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock's system, and he is familiar with all the associated verbiage. The minus is he is not a dual threat.

• Daulton Hyatt, 6-4, 182 pounds, is a redshirt sophomore who has had more head coaches than snaps under center in a game at Arkansas (two coaches, one snap). He was sidelined part of last season with a sprained ankle. His plus is he's a hard worker. His minus, who knows?

• KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 211 pounds, is a dual-threat quarterback who will enroll this summer as a true freshman. Gene Chizik, who won a national championship as Auburn's head coach, described Jefferson as "the real deal." His plus is his size and speed. His minus is a late start.

• John Stephen Jones, 5-10, 175 pounds, is a redshirt freshman. His dad, Stephen, and grandfather, Jerry, (you may have heard of them) played for the Hogs. He saw limited action last season, completing two of eight passes. His pluses are his toughness and ability to check down to receivers. His minus is his height, but don't tell him that because he doesn't know it.

• Jack Lindsey, 6-2, 194 pounds, is a junior who was an invited walk-on (you may have heard of his dad, Lyndy, and grandfather, Jim). His plus is he's a team player. His is that he's behind a good crop of quarterbacks.

• Connor Noland, 6-3, 205 pounds, is a redshirt freshman. He's the returning Razorbacks quarterback with the most touchdown passes at one. He's currently in the starting pitching rotation for the Razorbacks baseball team. His pluses are that he's athletic with a good arm and decent speed. His minus is missing most of spring drills.

• Nick Starkel, 6-3, 211 pounds, is a junior graduate transfer from Texas A&M, where he was a starter for a lot of his freshman year, but new Coach Jimbo Fisher chose Kellen Mond last season. He was 138-of-227 passing for 1,962 yards and 15 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He completed 42 of 63 passes for 499 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 55-52 loss to Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl. His plus is SEC experience. There is no known minus.

