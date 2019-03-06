House favors rule on casino support

The House on Tuesday approved a bill that would require local letters of support for casinos to come from county judges and mayors in office at the time a company applies for a license.

The Arkansas Racing Commission last month adopted an identical rule, but Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, told lawmakers on Tuesday that a law would further ensure local support for casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties as allowed by Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution, which voters approved last year.

Senate Bill 185 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, was filed in response to outgoing local officials from Pope County writing letters in support of a casino there despite local opposition to casino development.

The bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

-- Hunter Field