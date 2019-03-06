Bill to establish minimum standards for rental housing under further review

The author of a bill that, if passed, would set minimum standards for rental housing will review it further after concerns were raised at a House committee meeting Wednesday.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, filed the bill at the start of February. It includes a set of standards for properties and requires landlords to keep housing structures sound and waterproof, maintain plumbing systems and have working fire alarms, among other things.

Arkansas is the only state in the country without a law of this type, called an implied warranty of habitability.

After nearly an hour and a half of presentation and testimony to the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Gazaway agreed to bring the bill back at a later date and continue collaborating with other lawmakers, members of the public and the Arkansas Realtors Association.

The association, which has a political action committee, has historically opposed similar bills.

Gazaway said he met with the group before and included most of their requests in amendments presented to the committee Wednesday.

But Cliff McKinney, a Little Rock attorney who represents the association, said the group had problems with a few parts of the bill including the requirement of landlords to upkeep fire alarms, locks and carbon monoxide detectors. He questioned who would be required to change the batteries in the alarms and what happens if a tenant takes the batteries out or if they don't use the locks properly and damage them.

He added that the association objected to the use of the word "safe," in the language of the bill.

"We object to the inclusion of 'safe' as the standard because of the way courts in other states have interpreted that," McKinney said.

Representatives from the Attorney General's office and the American Association of Retired Persons as well as a firefighter, economist, pediatrician landlord, housing law expert and tenants spoke in favor of the bill.

Cory Cox, the attorney general's chief of staff, said this was an issue the office gets complaints about daily and encouraged legislators to reach out to Gazaway with concerns.

"We need something done," he said. " ... Maybe we can make a difference for some of the most vulnerable people in Arkansas."

Gazaway said after the meeting that he is hopeful a balance can be reached with more input from interested groups.

"I do not believe this is too much to ask of a landlord in 2019 in the United States of America," he said while presenting the bill to the committee.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.