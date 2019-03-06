Sections
Today at 3:25 a.m. | Updated March 6, 2019 at 3:25 a.m.

Leia Carrico, 8, and her 5-year-old sister Caroline, who were lost for two days in the forest near their home in Benbow, Calif., before being rescued, said they survived frigid nights by huddling under a tree branch and a huckleberry bush and by thinking "happy thoughts."

Jay Barrett of West Haven, Conn., a terminally ill man now in palliative care and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, got help from his sister, who describes herself as "100 percent Democrat," to get a phone call from Trump, who told Barrett he's a "champ" and that a personal letter is heading his way.

Douglas Ford, seeing a group of Scouts having trouble selling Girl Scout Cookies, reached into his wallet and pulled out $300, taking just one box and telling the girls to donate the rest, which they did to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Deltona.

Sue Bladen, who helped organize a weekend stem-cell donor drive for a 5-year-old cancer patient in Worcester, England, said she and others leading the drive were stunned when more than 5,000 people registered as potential donors, including 3,000 in one day.

Josiah Rainey, a 3-year-old from Belleville, Ill., was fitted at no charge for a new prosthetic leg by Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis after his last prosthesis, stored in a backpack, was stolen from his mother's unlocked car.

Michael Walker, 19, of Edmond, Okla., faces first-degree murder charges after his younger brother told investigators that Walker said he shot and killed their parents because they had been communicating with him telepathically and were Satan worshippers.

Adolph Gonzales, 61, of Lewisville, Texas, was charged with murder after investigators said DNA evidence tied him to the 1986 sexual assault and death of an 83-year-old woman who was once his neighbor in San Angelo.

Barry Manthe was sentenced to 18 months in prison while Ronald Clark got a 30-month sentence after the two men, who ran a brothel in Columbia, Mo., pleaded guilty to using the Internet to promote a prostitution business, federal prosecutors said.

Donelan Andrews, a Georgia high school teacher, won $10,000 from Squaremouth, a travel insurance company in St. Petersburg, Fla., by being the first person to respond to a secret contest she discovered by reading the fine print in a policy she had just purchased.

A Section on 03/06/2019

In the news

