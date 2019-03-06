• Leia Carrico, 8, and her 5-year-old sister Caroline, who were lost for two days in the forest near their home in Benbow, Calif., before being rescued, said they survived frigid nights by huddling under a tree branch and a huckleberry bush and by thinking "happy thoughts."

• Jay Barrett of West Haven, Conn., a terminally ill man now in palliative care and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, got help from his sister, who describes herself as "100 percent Democrat," to get a phone call from Trump, who told Barrett he's a "champ" and that a personal letter is heading his way.

• Douglas Ford, seeing a group of Scouts having trouble selling Girl Scout Cookies, reached into his wallet and pulled out $300, taking just one box and telling the girls to donate the rest, which they did to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Deltona.

• Sue Bladen, who helped organize a weekend stem-cell donor drive for a 5-year-old cancer patient in Worcester, England, said she and others leading the drive were stunned when more than 5,000 people registered as potential donors, including 3,000 in one day.

• Josiah Rainey, a 3-year-old from Belleville, Ill., was fitted at no charge for a new prosthetic leg by Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis after his last prosthesis, stored in a backpack, was stolen from his mother's unlocked car.

• Michael Walker, 19, of Edmond, Okla., faces first-degree murder charges after his younger brother told investigators that Walker said he shot and killed their parents because they had been communicating with him telepathically and were Satan worshippers.

• Adolph Gonzales, 61, of Lewisville, Texas, was charged with murder after investigators said DNA evidence tied him to the 1986 sexual assault and death of an 83-year-old woman who was once his neighbor in San Angelo.

• Barry Manthe was sentenced to 18 months in prison while Ronald Clark got a 30-month sentence after the two men, who ran a brothel in Columbia, Mo., pleaded guilty to using the Internet to promote a prostitution business, federal prosecutors said.

• Donelan Andrews, a Georgia high school teacher, won $10,000 from Squaremouth, a travel insurance company in St. Petersburg, Fla., by being the first person to respond to a secret contest she discovered by reading the fine print in a policy she had just purchased.

