Jayhawks crushed as 'streak is over'

NORMAN, Okla. -- Kristian Doolittle had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Oklahoma beat No. 13 Kansas 81-68 on Tuesday night, ending the Jayhawks' run of Big 12 regular-season titles at 14 years.

The last time Kansas didn't at least tie for the conference crown, Oklahoma State won it outright in 2003-2004. Now, Kansas State and Texas Tech remain in contention for the championship.

The fans knew, chanting "streak is over" in the closing minutes.

Brady Manek scored 21 points and Rashard Odomes added 12 for Oklahoma (19-11, 7-10 Big 12), which boosted its chances of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

Dedric Lawson, the Big 12's leading scorer, had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas (22-8, 11-6). David McCormack added 18 points for the Jayhawks.

Manek scored 10 early points to help the Sooners roll out to a 23-7 lead. Kansas crept back into the game before a dunk by Manek put the Sooners up 30-18.

In a perfect example of the way the first half went, the Sooners ran the shot clock down so far that the student section started counting. As time ran out, Doolittle bulled his way through Kansas' defense for a layup to put the Sooners up 41-22. The Sooners led 41-28 at the break.

Oklahoma poured it on in the second half. A three-pointer by Odomes pushed the Sooners' lead to 59-37, and Oklahoma remained in control the rest of the way.

NO. 4 DUKE 71,

WAKE FOREST 70

DURHAM, N.C. -- RJ Barrett scored 28 points and No. 4 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest after Chaundee Brown's jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.

Tre Jones added 13 points for a sluggish Duke team missing star freshman Zion Williamson for a fourth consecutive game with a sprained right knee. The Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 ACC) overcame 41 percent shooting and a 16-for-26 showing from the free-throw line to win their 10th consecutive game in the in-state series.

The Blue Devils trailed by 10 with 16 minutes remaining and never led by more than three until the final three minutes.

Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest (11-18, 4-13).

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 71, MISSISSIPPI STATE 54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Admiral Schofield scored 18 points in his final home game, and No. 5 Tennessee beat Mississippi State for its 26th consecutive home victory.

Tennessee (27-3, 15-2 SEC) moved into sole possession of first place in the SEC, a half-game ahead of No. 10 LSU, which plays at Florida tonight.

The regular season ends Saturday when Tennessee visits Auburn and LSU hosts Vanderbilt. If the teams finish in a tie, LSU would get the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament next week because it beat Tennessee in their only meeting.

Tennessee shared the SEC title with Auburn last season and is seeking to win back-to-back conference championships for the first time.

Grant Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee. Jordan Bowden added 12 points.

Tyson Carter scored 14 points and Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II each added 10 points for Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8).

NO. 6 KENTUCKY 80, MISSISSIPPI 76

OXFORD, Miss. -- Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Tyler Herro added 20 and No. 6 Kentucky earned a hard-fought victory over Mississippi.

Kentucky (25-5, 14-3 SEC) bounced back from its 71-52 loss at No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. PJ Washington had 13 points -- all in the second half -- to help the Wildcats ward off a tough challenge from the Rebels.

Kentucky shot 55.4 percent from the field and dominated in the paint with 34 points.

Ole Miss (19-11, 9-8) has lost three consecutive and four of five. The Rebels trimmed their deficit to 78-76 with six seconds left, but Immanuel Quickley made two free throws to put the game out of reach.

Terence Davis led the Rebels with 25 points on his Senior Night. Breein Tyree added 21.

MINNESOTA 73,

NO. 11 PURDUE 69

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amir Coffey matched his career with 32 points, making two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to seal Minnesota's victory over Purdue.

The victory gives the Gophers a big boost for an NCAA Tournament berth and spoiled the Boilermakers' bid for an outright Big Ten title.

Carsen Edwards scored 22 points and Ryan Cline added 19 for Purdue (22-8, 15-4).

SEC MEN

AUBURN 66, ALABAMA 60

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Jared Harper drove for two late layups and Chuma Okeke had 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead Auburn to a comeback victory over rival Alabama.

The Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to complete a season sweep of the Tide (17-13, 8-9).

Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide with 13 points while Herbert Jones scored 11 off the bench and Tevin Mack had 10.

Photo by AP/NATE BILLINGS

Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle drives to the basket past Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot during the second half of the Sooners’ 81-68 victory over the No. 13 Jayhawks on Tuesday in Norman, Okla. Doolittle scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Sooners ended the Jayhawks’ 14-year run as Big 12 regular-season champions with the victory.

Sports on 03/06/2019