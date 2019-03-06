Little Rock mayor says fatal police shooting video to be released Thursday

At left, officer Charles Starks is shown in a file photo. At right, police investigate a fatal shooting involving Starks last week in Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Wednesday evening that dash camera footage from a fatal Feb. 22 officer-involved shooting will be released Thursday.

After more than half a dozen questions concerning the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire at the final police chief candidate forum Wednesday night, Scott announced that video from the incident would be released first to the Blackshire family and then to the public Thursday.

Scott said the abundance of questions and community interest surrounding the shooting did not influence the release of the video, but rather that the Little Rock Police Department had been working to make the footage available since the incident occurred.

On Feb. 22, Officer Charles Starks made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road when Blackshire did not comply with the officer's commands and drove the vehicle forward, causing it to strike the officer, according to a police report.

Starks fired his department-issued weapon, striking and killing Blackshire, the report said.

In the 12 days since the shooting, Starks has been relieved of duty and Blackshire's family has requested the video's release. An attorney for the family, Omavi Shukur, said Starks fired the weapon multiple times. A bystander's vehicle was also struck in the gunfire, though whether the bullet came from Starks' gun has not yet been confirmed by the department.

Scott said Wednesday evening that it was time for Little Rock and Arkansas to install a critical incident video policy similar to that of other major cities where officer-involved shooting footage has been released in order to demonstrate accountability and share as much information as possible with the community.

Little Rock interim Chief Wayne Bewley said last week that the investigative file must be turned over to the prosecuting attorney before the video could be released, and that he anticipated the investigation to conclude late this week.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.