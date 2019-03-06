LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt 15, Arkansas 7 - 11:43 left first half

Daniel Gafford's first score of the night pulled the Razorbacks within 8-5, but the Commodores reeled off seven straight points behind buckets from three players immediately after to grab an early 10-point lead.

Jalen Harris hit Arkansas' first shot in nearly four minutes to stop the run. Any jumpshot he hits is a gift. Arkansas is 3-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-4 from deep so far. Razorbacks have turned the ball over on five of 15 possessions.

Vanderbilt 8, Arkansas 3 - 15:36 left first half

Not a great start for Arkansas. Isaiah Joe has the team's only bucket - a 3, which pulls him within one triple of Scotty Thurman's single-season program record. He's 1-of-4 from the floor. Jalen Harris and Daniel Gafford each have a miss and a turnover as well.

Joe Toye opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, then Aaron Nesmith knocked one down as well. Commodores are getting some open looks beyond the arc, which isn't all that surprising considering Arkansas' perimeter defense.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe, Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford.

Fourth consecutive start for this bunch tonight. The group has been outscored 49-47 over the last three games, but has taken fairly good care of the basketball and shot the 3 well - 41.7 percent, per HoopLens. This lineup has allowed teams to shoot 60 percent inside the arc since Texas A&M and turned teams over at a 21.7 percent clip.

Big night for Arkansas. Players need to set the tone early and run Vandy off the 3-point line. The Razorbacks do not want to be the team that handed the Commodores their first win in 2019. Daniel Gafford finished with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 10-of-12 at the line in the teams' first meeting. Isaiah Joe, now two 3s from tying Scotty Thurman's single-season program record, scored 18 on six 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt's starters: Saben Lee, Joe Toye, Simisola Shittu, Aaron Nesmith and Clevon Brown.

Tonight is Senior Night at Vanderbilt, so emotions will be running high at least for one player - Joe Toye. The Commodores enter tonight's game 0-16 in SEC play and on a 17-game losing streak. Vanderbilt's last win came on Dec. 31 against UNC-Asheville. Toye led the Commodores with 18 points in their loss at Arkansas in February, knocking down four 3s. He's scored 17 total points in the seven games since.

Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC in: offensive efficiency rating, effective field goal percentage, offensive rebound rate, 3-point accuracy, free throw percentage and block rate. The Commodores, in league play, have had 15 percent of their 2-point looks blocked. Nesmith is the lone Vanderbilt player with an offensive rating better than 100 (average) in conference games. He is far and away the Commodores' biggest perimeter threat.