Little Rock pot dispensary OK'd to move closer to heart of city

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on Tuesday approved a Little Rock dispensary's request to move closer to the heart of the city.

The commission voted to allow Natural State Wellness Dispensary to relocate its future dispensary from 11201 Stagecoach Road in southwest Little Rock to 900 Rodney Parham Road near Kanis Park.

Ben Kimbro, a representative for Natural State Wellness Dispensary, told the commission that the Rodney Parham location would allow the company to better serve patients, particularly those who rely on public transportation.

He also said that the company would be able to open more quickly if the address change was permitted.

Kimbro estimated that the company could open as early as July if it can retrofit the building at 900 Rodney Parham Road. It would be August or September, Kimbro said, if the company has to demolish the building and put up a new one.

The commission also tabled RX Med's request to move its proposed dispensary from Prescott to Texarkana. Commissioners said they'd like to hear reasoning for the move from the company's owners.

Metro on 03/06/2019